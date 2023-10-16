KY man has life threatening injuries after officer shooting. State police investigate

Kentucky State Police are investigating after a man was seriously injured in a shooting that involved law enforcement.

The shooting occurred Sunday around 6:30 p.m. on Twin Fork Road in Boyd County, according to state police. KSP’s Critical Incident Response Team responded to the scene at the request of the Boyd County Sheriff’s Office and the investigation into the incident was ongoing Monday.

A man was transported to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, according to a news release.

The news release did not include information about what led up to the shooting, or what officer was involved in the shooting. State police do not release details early in the investigation to “ensure the integrity of the investigation.”

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

“To protect the integrity of an ongoing investigation, it is KSP’s standard operating procedure not to release specific details until vital witnesses have been interviewed and pertinent facts gathered,” state police said in the release. “Timelines to complete investigations vary based on the complexity of the case.”

KSP Captain Paul Blanton was not immediately available for comment Monday afternoon.

This was the second shooting from Sunday under investigation by KSP’s Critical Incident Response Team.