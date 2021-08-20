A KY man pardoned by Bevin takes the stand to claim his innocence in new murder trial

The Kentucky man pardoned on a state homicide charge but now facing a federal murder charge testified in his defense Friday, flatly denying he committed the crime.

After asking Patrick Baker to state his name, defense attorney Steve Romines’ first question was whether Baker killed Donald Mills.

“Absolutley not,” Baker said.

Baker acknowledged he developed an addiction to pain pills after a motorcycle wreck but said he didn’t need to rob Mills because he had the means to buy drugs.

“I’ve never robbed anybody in my life,” he said.

The prosecutor was scheduled to being cross-examining Baker later Friday.

Earlier in the day, another attorney for Baker asked the judge to acquit him on the federal murder charge he now faces. The prosecutor failed to provide enough evidence against Baker to allow a reasonable jury to decide he is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, defense attorney Patrick Renn argued on Friday.

Renn also argued that the government failed to prove that Baker killed a Knox County drug dealer as part of a drug-trafficking scheme, one key element of the charge against him.

However, the prosecutor, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jenna Reed, argued that she had presented ample proof against Baker to allow a jury to decide his fate.

Among other things, witnesses testified about Baker planning the robbery of Donald Mills, including having a Google Earth image of Mills’ mobile home on his iPad, and trying to recruit other people to take part, Reed said.

Forensics tests linked shell casings found in Mills’ home after he was shot with a gun traced to Baker, and there was testimony that Baker and accomplices hoped to get hundreds of pills that could be sold later, Reed said.

U.S. District Judge Claria Horn Boom said she would reserve ruling on the defense request until defense attorneys finish presenting Baker’s case.

The prosecution finished its main case Friday morning.

Baker, 43, was convicted in state court in 2017 of reckless homicide in Mills’ death and sentenced to 19 years in prison. Then-Gov. Matt Bevin pardoned him in December 2019. The pardon was controversial in part because members of Baker’s family held a political fundraiser for Bevin in 2018.