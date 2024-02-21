Ky. man shot by officers had fired at them during and after pursuit, investigation shows

Officers with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office and London Police Department shot a man after he fired shots at them during and after a pursuit Feb. 4, Kentucky State Police said.

Dylan S. Southerland, 31, of Keavy, was injured in the shooting but has since been released from the hospital and is now facing charges in connection with the incident, state police said in a news release Tuesday afternoon.

London police tried to stop Southerland because they suspected that he was driving impaired in London on the afternoon of Feb. 4. When Southerland failed to stop, London police pursued him, and the Laurel County Sheriff’s office joined the pursuit, state police said.

As the vehicle continued south on Ky. 229, state police said, “the driver brandished a handgun out of the driver’s window and discharged the firearm multiple times in the direction of the officers.”

When the vehicle went off the road and stopped in a residential area on Brannon Mill Road near the Lily community, state police said Southerland got out and again shot at the officers. No officers were injured in the incident, state police said.

Officers with the police department and sheriff’s department returned fire, hitting Southerland, state police said their investigation showed. They then placed him under arrest and administered first aid until EMS arrived.

State police said Southerland was released from University of Kentucky Hospital Saturday and was then taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

He is facing four counts of attempted murder of a police officer, and state police said more charges are expected.