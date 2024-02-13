KY man takes chance on scratch-off ticket on the way to work, walks away with big win

A Central Kentucky man recently received quite a surprise when a spur-of-the-moment scratch-off lottery ticket turned into a five-figure prize.

Cord Brearton of Willisburg stopped at a Springfield convenience store on his way to work and purchased a Millionaire Club scratch-off ticket for $50. He told Kentucky Lottery officials the ticket stood out to him because it was numbered “001,” and he chose to scratch it before leaving the store.

“I scratched the first bonus, and it was a loser,” he told lottery officials. “Then I scratched the second, and it said I won $10,000! I scanned the bar code [on the vending machine], and it said I won $50,000. I couldn’t believe it.”

Brearton could hardly contain his excitement after learning he won, lottery officials said in a Tuesday press release. He quickly told his friends and sent plenty of pictures before even posting the ticket on social media “in shock of his huge prize.”

The winner received a roughly $36,000 check after taxes, the Kentucky Lottery said. He plans on using the winnings to buy a new truck “so that he can put more hours in at work.”

The Springfield PV & P Mart earned a $500 bonus for selling the winning scratch-off ticket, lottery officials said.

This screenshot shows part of a $50,000 Millionaire Club scratch-off game ticket.

The Millionaire Club scratch-off game tasks players with removing scratch-off material to uncover numbers that can match predetermined winning figures and additional symbols. Each ticket for the instant-win game offers prizes starting at $75, with additional bonuses and multipliers available through chance.

According to the Kentucky Lottery’s game rules, only 144 tickets with a $50,000 base prize are expected in each batch of 2.16 million ordered. The actual number of winners, the actual prize fund, the actual percentage payout and the actual odds of winning may vary.

In recent months, the Millionaire Club scratch-off game produced a few $50,000 prize-winners in Webster County and Montgomery County, among other locations. A Florence man revealed a $1 million prize on a Millionaire Club ticket last fall.

Services are available in Kentucky for those who struggle with gambling.

If you or someone you know has a problem with gambling, help is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.

Do you have a question about the lottery in Kentucky for our service journalism team? We’d like to hear from you. Fill out our Know Your Kentucky form or email ask@herald-leader.com.