Ky. man uploaded sexually explicit images involving children, state police say

A Floyd County man has been arrested after Kentucky State Police investigators found him with images related to child sexual abuse, state police said Tuesday.

State police said its Electric Crime Branch initiated the undercover investigation after they discovered that B.J. Wood, 40, was “uploading sexually explicit images online,” according to a news release.

State police executed a search warrant for Wood’s phone Thursday in St. Catharine, near Springfield in Washington County, according to a police uniform citation and the news release.

State police have charged Wood with 20 counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance and one count of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance.

Wood was taken to the Marion County Detention Center. State police said they’re continuing to investigate the case.