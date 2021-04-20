This KY man was wrongly jailed for 14 months. Then they billed him for his stay.

John Cheves
·5 min read

A Winchester factory worker spent 14 months locked in jail on child porn charges before prosecutors agreed to drop the case because repeated searches of his apartment and digital devices failed to turn up evidence against him.

But as David Allen Jones finally walked free, his life in ruins, the Clark County Detention Center handed him a bill for $4,008. Citing a 2000 state law, the jail demanded that Jones help pay for the cost of his incarceration.

On Wednesday, the Kentucky Supreme Court will be asked to decide if that’s constitutional. Jones is suing Clark County and its jailer, Frank Doyle, to ask that his bill be dismissed.

Jones’ lawyers call the jail’s actions “an affront to the bedrock American principle that a citizen is presumed innocent until proven guilty.”

“The government can’t punish people unless and until they are found guilty of the crimes they are alleged to have committed. Yet Kentucky counties have for years routinely kept the money they confiscate from persons on admission to their jails, allegedly to offset the costs of their confinement, after the charges against such persons have been dismissed or they have been acquitted,” Jones’ lawyers wrote in their briefs for the high court.

So far, however, the justice system has mostly ruled against Jones. Last year, the Kentucky Court of Appeals said it was proper for jails to bill prisoners for their confinement even if they are never convicted of any crime.

David Jones
David Jones

“The Constitution does not guarantee that only the guilty will be arrested,” U.S. District Judge Robert Wier wrote two years ago, dismissing a separate malicious prosecution lawsuit that Jones filed against Clark County, seeking damages from the episode.

That second suit has since been reinstated by a federal appeals court and is now scheduled for trial in June.

‘My reputation, it’s shot’

In October 2013, acting on a tip from Lexington police that allegedly linked Jones’ Internet Protocol address to a child sex video downloaded from the web, the Clark County Sheriff’s Department raided his home in a Winchester apartment complex and arrested him. His bond was set at $15,000, more than he could afford to pay.

But after repeated searches over coming months, police found no evidence of child porn — not in Jones’ apartment or on any of the digital devices they seized, including a cell phone, computer tablet, Xbox, server, modem, printer and DVDs.

Jones waived his right to counsel and steadfastly asserted his innocence.

Finally, prosecutors acknowledged that someone else around the large apartment complex could have accessed Jones’ wireless network, which was unsecured. With no evidence that he had possessed child porn, they dropped the charges against him. He was released from jail in December 2014.

In a deposition in one of his lawsuits, Jones later said he had to leave Winchester, his hometown, because of the publicity over his arrest. He lost his apartment, his car, his job and most of his social circle, he said.

“My reputation, it’s shot. I mean, I’ve got people that I’ve known for years won’t have anything to do with me anymore because they believe the law,” Jones said.

Cost of doing business

In billing Jones, Clark County says it’s supported by a state law that requires prisoners to help counties with the costs of their own incarceration.

The jail’s bill was based on a booking fee of $35, a $10 per diem for each day of his confinement, a $5 fee for hygiene supplies when he arrived and $2.69 for hygiene replacement supplies, the county’s lawyers told the Supreme Court in their briefs.

This isn’t punishment, the county’s lawyers added, it’s just the county’s cost of doing business.

“For their services, jailers can impose and collect fees authorized by (state law) to partially offset the costs of confinement,” the county’s lawyers wrote.

“The statute is not punitive and there is nothing illegal or inherently unfair about imposing fees for services rendered to persons in custody,” they wrote. “Neither the Kentucky Constitution, the Kentucky Revised Statutes or common law require a refund of those fees if the person is found innocent.”

‘By the sentencing court’

Over a recent five-year period, Kentucky jails reported billing nearly $20.9 million in booking and housing fees from inmates. Only half of the roughly 80 local jails appeared to charge those fees with enthusiasm, reporting sums between $50,000 and $300,000, while some jails did not claim any inmate fees. So whether an inmate is billed depends on where he happens to be incarcerated.

The Clark County jail did charge fees, with mixed success. Financial records provided to the Herald-Leader in 2020 showed that over the previous two years, the jail billed inmates $107,360 for booking and housing fees while only managing to collect $12,374.

Jones’ lawyers say the way the state law is written makes it clear that inmates like Jones, who aren’t convicted, cannot be billed for their jailhouse stays.

“A prisoner in a county jail shall be required by the sentencing court to reimburse the county for expenses incurred by reason of the prisoner’s confinement,” the law states.

But there was no sentencing court in Jones’ case because he was never tried, convicted or sentenced, his lawyers wrote. That invalidates the argument that he owes Clark County anything for his detention, they wrote.

“Confiscating and keeping the money of innocent people to offset the costs of their confinement violates the fundamentally American presumption of innocence,” Jones’ lawyers wrote.

They jailed him for 14 months, then dropped the charge and billed him for the stay

‘This was a travesty.’ Mentally ill man ordered to be his own lawyer in KY court.

He’s spending 20 years in a KY prison as a repeat meth cook. He didn’t do the crime.

Mentally ill and homeless, he rolls into traffic to die but goes to jail instead

Recommended Stories

  • Pet wolf on walk near elementary school nets fine for Louisiana couple, officials say

    A concerned citizen “was worried about the safety of the schoolchildren” and contacted authorities.

  • Democrats defend Maxine Waters from GOP criticism after Chauvin trial judge's admonishment

    Democratic leaders say Republicans are engaged in a "totally phony effort to distract" from their own members' rhetoric.

  • A mom was found dead in a car, next to her sleeping toddler, at a South Florida hotel

    A 32-year-old mother was found dead early Tuesday next to her sleeping child inside a car in the parking lot of a Boynton Beach hotel.

  • A jab on the job: Companies, unions offer COVID-19 vaccines

    Marie Watson wanted to be among the first in line when she and other essential workers became eligible for the coronavirus vaccine — and with good reason. The maintenance parts buyer for a Mission Foods tortilla plant in Pueblo, Colorado, had lost her father to COVID-19 in the fall and was told by a doctor last year that she herself almost certainly had the virus. “There was this sense of relief," Watson said.

  • McDonald’s is testing a new chicken breakfast sandwich in Sacramento. What to know

    Chicken sandwich, but make it breakfast.

  • Walter Mondale, Carter's vice president, dies at 93

    Former Vice President Walter F. Mondale, a liberal icon who lost one of the most lopsided presidential elections after bluntly telling voters to expect a tax increase if he won, died Monday. Mondale followed the trail blazed by his political mentor, Hubert H. Humphrey, from Minnesota politics to the U.S. Senate and the vice presidency, serving under Jimmy Carter from 1977 to 1981. In a statement Monday night, Carter said he considered Mondale “the best vice president in our country’s history.”

  • The Lyrid meteor shower will light up the sky this week and peak on Thursday. Here's how to watch these shooting stars.

    The first major meteor shower since January is coming to a sky near you over the next few nights, with the peak being during the predawn hours of Thursday, April 22.

  • Josh Hawley, Who Raised A Fist Supporting Capitol Riot, Wants To Censure Maxine Waters

    The Missouri Republican who helped advance Donald Trump's 2020 election lies is pushing to discipline Waters for her comments at a Minnesota protest.

  • Inmate dies after fight inside cell at prison in Columbia, officials say

    After suffering severe injuries to his face and head, the inmate was taken to an area hospital where he died.

  • 15 Republican senators vow to oppose earmarks amid intraparty squabble

    “We will not participate in an inherently wasteful spending practice that is prone to serious abuse,” the senators wrote.

  • What to know about the charges Chauvin jurors are weighing

    The 12-member jury has been given detailed instructions to guide them as they weigh three charges against the ex-cop in George Floyd's death.

  • Planned Parenthood Can’t Disavow Margaret Sanger

    Over the weekend, the president of Planned Parenthood, Alexis McGill Johnson, wrote an opinion piece in the New York Times, formally criticizing her institution’s infamous founder, Margaret Sanger. The article’s title announced, “We’re Done Making Excuses for Our Founder,” and the subheading indicated that the group is ready to “reckon with Margaret Sanger’s association with white supremacist groups and eugenics.” Planned Parenthood is remarkably late to acknowledge what the rest of us have been saying for quite some time: Sanger was a foremost proponent of the eugenics movement in the U.S., motivated especially by her particular animus toward poor nonwhites. Her crusade to legalize birth control was motivated in large part by her desire to prevent the “unfit” and “feeble-minded” from reproducing. Sanger’s goal was not primarily to liberate American women by legalizing birth control; rather, it was “to make the coming generation into such physically fit, mentally capable, socially alert individuals as are the ideal of a democracy.” The sudden effort to disentangle Planned Parenthood from its founder’s role in the racially motivated eugenics movement of the 20th century is too little, too late, even by the Left’s own standards. Last July, amidst racial tension and riots across the country, Planned Parenthood’s affiliate in New York City removed Sanger’s name from its flagship clinic, labeling her “a racist, white woman” and accusing the organization of “institutional racism.” Yet the national organization didn’t say a word about it. Now, almost a year later, the group’s leadership has finally managed to workshop a careful way of attempting to guard its legacy while disavowing its founder. “We have defended Sanger as a protector of bodily autonomy and self-determination, while excusing her association with white supremacist groups and eugenics as an unfortunate ‘product of her time,’” Johnson writes. That it took until 2021 for Planned Parenthood to condemn Sanger’s racism and support for eugenics is unsurprising, considering that the institution’s modern-day work is well in line with her hideous views. Far from being a victory for women, the last half-century of legalized abortion has deepened the effects of racial inequality in the U.S. — and Planned Parenthood profits from that reality. Nearly 80 percent of Planned Parenthood’s clinics are located within walking distance of neighborhoods occupied predominantly by black and Hispanic residents. Despite constituting only 13 percent of the female population, black women represent more than one-third of all abortions in the U.S. each year. Black women are five times more likely than white women to obtain an abortion, and abortions are highly concentrated among low-income women. In recent years in New York City, more black babies were aborted than were born alive. Contrary to what abortion advocates suggest, it is not privileged white progressives who most often avail themselves of the right to abortion. Defenders of legal abortion refuse to acknowledge this inconvenient reality, even as they insist that choosing abortion is a sign of women’s liberation and social progress. “Abortion supporters talk about things like ‘reproductive justice’ or ‘reproductive freedom,’ but this language doesn’t trickle down,” African-American pro-life activist Christina Bennett told me of her work for a pregnancy-resource center in Connecticut. “The women having the abortions aren’t thinking in this language. It’s really the elite, privileged women who push this message that abortion is health care.” Bennett told me about a pro-choice group that created candles with the phrase “Abortions are magical” to give to volunteers at abortion clinics. “If I was to take those to the inner-city abortion clinic in Hartford and try to hand them out,” Bennett said, “the girls actually getting abortions wouldn’t want those candles. That’s not their reality. They’re getting an abortion because they have to feed their kids. They already have another child at home or they’re thinking about how their man is going to leave if they have that kid.” Though abortion-rights proponents recently have advanced the historically illiterate argument that the pro-life movement is rooted in white supremacy, the truth is quite the opposite. White supremacists have long supported legal abortion, because they recognize and applaud that nonwhite women are disproportionately more likely to obtain abortions than are white women. For instance, Richard Spencer, a leading white supremacist, is highly supportive of legalized abortion, because “the people who are having abortions are generally very often black or Hispanic or from very poor circumstances.” As he puts it, abortion is a good thing because “the unintelligent and blacks and Hispanics . . . use abortion as birth control.” Defending unlimited legal abortion while maintaining one’s progressive bona fides requires erasing this reality, which is why Johnson’s Times op-ed ignores the way in which Planned Parenthood’s bottom line profits from minority women who feel as if they have no option other than abortion. “We are committed to confronting any white supremacy in our own organization, and across the movement for reproductive freedom,” Johnson wrote. She could start by acknowledging the way that the abortion industry and her own organization profit by perpetuating Margaret Sanger’s racist legacy.

  • 1 dead, 2 wounded in Long Island grocery store shooting; person of interest at large

    The shooting occurred at a Stop & Shop supermarket in West Hempstead, New York, authorities said.

  • Teen who spat at Tube worker jailed after being identified by his saliva

    Hasib Rahimi, 19, was jailed for 10 weeks for common assault.

  • DeSantis signs ‘anti-mob’ law after Floyd protests; could take away right to vote

    The governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, is cracking down on protests. On Monday, DeSantis signed an anti-riot bill that serves severe punishments to those involved in violent protests, per Business Insider. The new law, HB 1, provides civil immunity to people who drive into protestors that might be blocking the street.

  • NASA's Ingenuity team is planning to push the helicopter as fast and far as it will go - even if it crashes

    The Ingenuity team aims to push the space drone to the extremes. They don't expect it to survive, though.

  • In Pivotal Move, Sen. Manchin Announces Support For Pro-Union Legislation

    "I look forward to working with my colleagues, on both sides of the aisle, to move this bill through a legislative process," Manchin said

  • DeSantis signs Florida's anti-riot bill, cites Chauvin trial

    Florida's top Republicans cited events in cities around the country — but not the Jan. 6 riots in Washington — as Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill Monday to create tougher penalties for people who participate in violent protests. After the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, Republicans pushing the legislation used it as an example to support the effort.

  • Game Changers: 'Insecure' creator Issa Rae on navigating impostor syndrome: 'Be confident in what it is that you are putting out there'

    When Issa Rae created "Awkward Black Girl" in 2011, she never imagined her YouTube series would evolve and become one of the biggest TV shows of the decade.

  • Biden Wants a Deal with Brazil’s Far-Right President to Protect the Amazon. But Can Bolsonaro Be Trusted?

    “The U.S. should not strike an agreement with the federal government because it won’t be fulfilled”