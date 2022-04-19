Ky. mother allegedly climbed on school bus and assaulted, spit on driver as kids watched

An Oldham County mother is facing charges after she allegedly climbed on a school bus and hit and spit on a school bus driver several times in front of students.

Shaconda Malone pleaded not guilty to third-degree assault of a school employee or volunteer, second-degree disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, a court clerk said Tuesday.

Last Friday, April 15, in LaGrange, the Oldham County bus driver called for help on his radio, saying a woman later identified as Malone, 33, had “entered the bus and was assaulting him,” according to a court document.

The bus driver said he had ejected a student from the bus at a school for threatening him, according to court records. Malone was identified as the student’s mother.

The driver said when he arrived at the child’s bus stop where the child would have gotten off the bus, Malone was waiting for the bus, according to court records.

She allegedly got on the bus, hit the bus driver three times and spit on him four or five times, according to the document. The 16 students still on the bus were alarmed, the document said.

Police began searching for Malone and went to her home, the court record said, where she allegedly resisted arrest, “screaming loudly.”

Malone was released Monday on bond from the Oldham County jail, a court record said.