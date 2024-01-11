KY officials searching for missing 17-year-old girl who did not return home from school

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 17-year-old girl who did not return home from school Wednesday, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office shared a photo of what Hart was wearing the last time she was seen. The photo was timestamped at approximately 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office said Hart’s family is extremely worried. Anyone with information about Hart’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at 859-498-8720.

There are 325 active missing person reports in Kentucky, according to The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Thirty-five of those cases include a person who went missing as a child.