Ky. PE teacher arrested after alleged ‘inappropriate physical contact with student.’

A former teacher in Lee County was arrested and faces sexual assault charges after she allegedly had “inappropriate physical contact” with a student, according to police and local school officials.

Courtney Horn, 32, faces multiple charges after allegedly having contact with a student. Lee County Superintendent Sarah Wasson confirmed that Horn was a health and PE teacher at Lee County Middle High School. Wasson said Horn is no longer working for the school district.

Wasson said in a letter to Lee County parents that she found out about the incident on Tuesday. Wasson said she notified Kentucky State Police of the situation as required by law.

“Student safety is the top priority of the Lee County School District and we will not tolerate behavior that puts the physical or social emotional well-being of our students at risk,” Wasson wrote in the letter.

Wasson said in her letter she couldn’t comment further.

State police have confirmed they are investigating the allegations and that Horn has been charged. She’s facing charges of sexual abuse, rape and sodomy, according to court records.

Horn was charged on Tuesday and posted a $10,000 bond on Friday, court documents say. She’s not allowed to have contact with Lee County school system properties, according to court records.