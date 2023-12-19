Ky. police: Crime ring responsible for $10M in theft broken up in 18-month investigation

Kentucky State Police recovered $5.2 million in stolen items and broke up an organized cargo theft ring in an 18-month investigation, the agency announced Tuesday.

The organized cargo theft ring was responsible for more than $10 million in theft by taking goods while they were being moved through the supply chain — in transit, sitting at a storage facility or being loaded and unloaded, KSP said. The agency’s Vehicle Investigations Branch opened an investigation after noticing a trend of cargo thefts throughout Kentucky, primarily including thefts of copper, and food and beverage-industry products. KSP Capt. Paul Blanton also said electronics were often targeted by the group.

There were 10 federal indictments handed down as a result of the investigation, and seven people have been arrested, KSP said. KSP Capt. Blanton told the Herald-Leader that five of the suspects were charged in the indictment and the two others were arrested in separate cases.

“KSP is seeking to recover more property and has thousands of stolen items from the investigation listed on the FBI’s National Crime Information Center,” Blanton said.

“The KSP Vehicle Investigations Branch is a national leader in fighting organized cargo theft crimes,” KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. said in a news release. “I’m proud of their efforts to combat a crime that targets high-value shipments by exploiting weaknesses in supply chains, causing substantial financial losses.”

The ring was comprised of men based out of Louisville, Blanton said. The group had connections to Miami.

The primary targeted items by the ring were electronics, according to Blanton.

KSP detectives partnered with resources at the local, state and federal levels throughout the investigation, KSP said. In August, Detective Steve Spurlock and Criminal Intel Analyst Gary Thomas were awarded for their investigative accomplishments involving the case at the Midwest Cargo Security Council Summit.

The summit is hosted by the Midwest Cargo Security Council, a non-profit organization, according to its website. The council’s purpose is to raise awareness and prevent cargo thefts through periodic training sessions.

“Our Kentucky State Police troopers, officers and civilian staff are the best in the nation,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in a news release about the investigation. “Every day they are making Kentucky safer and creating a better place for our families and children to call home. I ask that the commonwealth join me in thanking our vehicle investigations branch and pray for their continued safety and protection as they risk their lives for our state.”