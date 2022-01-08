Ky. police officer who worked at a school arrested after ‘sexually explicit’ online chats

An officer with the Augusta Police Department has been arrested after he allegedly engaged in “sexually explicit” online conversations with a person who he thought was an underage girl, but who actually was an officer from Minnesota.

The Boone County sheriff’s office said it was notified Tuesday that Ryan Hill, 29, of Hebron had been engaging in chats with an undercover officer from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension — Human Trafficking Investigator’s Task Force.

In chats on a social media app over several days, Hill, who thought he was talking to a 15-year-old girl, “described in detail the sexual acts that he wished to perform on her,” the news release stated.

The sheriff’s office said Hill identified himself as a police officer during the conversations.

Once the Boone County sheriff’s office was notified by law enforcement in Minnesota, detectives in Boone County confirmed Hill’s identity, conducted an investigation and arrested him Friday morning, they said in the announcement posted on Facebook.

The Augusta Police Department said in a news release Friday afternoon that Hill had been with the department since May in a probationary capacity but “effective immediately” is no longer employed there.

The department said Hill was one of three Augusta officers assigned to Augusta Independent School. He had worked there since August, the police department said.

Augusta police said they had been in touch with the principal and superintendent about the situation.

“He has performed his duties effectively and was a model employee during his employment,” the Augusta Police Department’s release stated.

Hill is charged with unlawful use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual activities, a class D felony. He was taken to the Boone County Detention Center and was held on $15,000 bond.