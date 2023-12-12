KY school district hit by ransomware attack; stolen information may be published online

Valarie Honeycutt Spears
·1 min read

Officials with Campbell County Schools in Northern Kentucky on Wednesday confirmed media reports that the district has been victimized in a cyberattack.

“Campbell County School District recently detected a ransomware incident which involved some of our computer systems. In response, we immediately secured our systems and commenced an investigation. Although we have taken efforts to protect the privacy of information, we learned that some files were removed from our servers without authorization and may be published online,” district spokeswoman Courtney Sauerbeck told the Herald-Leader in a statement.

“The investigation is ongoing, and we are working diligently to assess what information was contained in the files. In accordance with applicable laws, we will notify the individuals whose information may have been involved,” Sauerbeck said.

The Los Angeles Daily News reported that the Glendale Unified Schools district was a victim of ransomware.

Glendale Unified school officials posted on its website that they are navigating “the ransomware incident currently impacting our systems.”

This story may be updated.

Recommended Stories

  • US healthcare giant Norton says hackers stole millions of patients' data during ransomware attack

    Kentucky-based nonprofit healthcare system Norton Healthcare has confirmed that hackers accessed the personal data of millions of patients and employees during an earlier ransomware attack. In a filing with Maine’s attorney general on Friday, Norton said that the sensitive data of approximately 2.5 million patients, as well as employees and their dependants, was accessed during its May ransomware attack. In a letter sent to those affected, the nonprofit said that hackers had access to “certain network storage devices between May 7 and May 9," but did not access Norton Healthcare’s medical record system or Norton MyChart, its electronic medical record system.

  • British Library confirms customer data was stolen by hackers, with outage expected to last 'months'

    The British Library has told customers that their personal data may have been stolen during a recent ransomware attack that knocked the library's systems and website offline for the past month. In a notice sent to customers this week, which TechCrunch has seen, the British Library said that its customer relation management (CRM) databases were accessed during the cyberattack, for which the Rhysida ransomware gang has since claimed responsibility. “At a minimum these databases contain the name and email address of most of our users,” the disclosure notice reads.

  • What companies need to do about ransomware: National Security Council

    An op-ed from the White House's Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technologies Anne Neuberger.

  • LockBit claims cyberattack on India's national aerospace lab

    The notorious ransomware gang LockBit has claimed responsibility for a cyberattack targeting India's state-owned aerospace research lab. On Wednesday, LockBit added the National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL) to its dark web leak site, which ransomware gangs use to extort victims for ransom payments. NAL and India's Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

  • British Library confirms data stolen during ransomware attack

    The British Library, the national library of the United Kingdom and one of the world's largest libraries, has confirmed that a ransomware attack led to the theft of internal data. In late October, the British Library first disclosed it was experiencing an unspecified cybersecurity incident that caused a “major technology outage” across its sites in London and Yorkshire, which downed its website, phone lines, and on-site services, such as visitor Wi-Fi and electronic payments. Two weeks on, and the British Library outage is still ongoing.

  • Healthcare giant McLaren reveals data on 2.2 million patients stolen during ransomware attack

    Michigan-based McLaren Health Care has confirmed that the sensitive personal and health information of 2.2 million patients was compromised during a cyberattack earlier this year. In a new data breach notice filed with Maine's attorney general, McLaren said hackers were in its systems for three weeks during July 28 through August 23 before the healthcare company noticed a week later on August 31. McLaren said the hackers accessed patient names, their date of birth and Social Security number, and a wealth of medical information, including billing, claims and diagnosis information, prescription and medication details, and information relating to diagnostic results and treatments.

  • Sony is investigating possible ransomware attack at Insomniac Games

    Sony’s investigating a possible ransomware attack at Insomniac Games by a hacker group called Rhysida. The organization may have stolen images and details regarding the forthcoming Wolverine game, in addition to personal data.

  • Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings: Full-PPR

    Check out our full PPR positional rankings for Week 15 of the fantasy football season!

  • 2024 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 S E Performance is more of everything

    2024 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 S E Performance is more of everything. The sun shines brighter on a droptop with 805 hp and 1,047 lb-ft.

  • Police are using pharmacies to secretly access medical information about members of the public

    A Congressional letter called on the Department of Health and Human Services to revise HIPAA so that these warrantless searches couldn't occur.

  • Bitcoin ATM company Coin Cloud got hacked. Even its new owners don't know how

    In November, the cybersecurity collective vx-underground wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that unknown hackers were claiming to have breached Coin Cloud, a bankrupt Bitcoin ATM company. According to vx-underground, the hackers claimed to have stolen 70,000 pictures of customers taken from cameras embedded in the ATMs, as well as the personal data of 300,000 customers, which is alleged to include, “Social Security Numbers, date of birth, First Name, Last Name, e-mail address, Telephone Number, Current Occupation, Physical Address, and more.” A month on, what really happened to Coin Cloud remains a mystery, even according to the company's new owner.

  • Researchers fuse lab-grown human brain tissue with electronics

    In a story ripped from the opening scenes of a sci-fi horror movie, scientists have bridged a critical gap between the biological and electronic. The study details a “hybrid biocomputer” combining lab-grown human brain tissue with conventional circuits and AI.

  • Housing costs still 'largest factor' in monthly inflation uptick

    Shelter costs were the "largest factor in the monthly increase in the index for all items less food and energy," according to the CPI report.

  • Chargers' Justin Herbert to undergo season-ending surgery on fractured finger

    The Chargers quarterback suffered the injury during Sunday's loss to the Denver Broncos.

  • Stock market news today: US stocks tick higher after CPI meets estimates

    Eyes are on the consumer inflation reading, one of the last inputs for the Fed before its policy decision on Wednesday.

  • Taiwan's Gogoro kicks off entry into India with battery swapping and electric two wheelers

    Taiwanese electric scooter maker Gogoro introduced Tuesday a battery-swapping network and three smartscooters to India, marking the company's official entry into the world’s most populous country and biggest two-wheeler market. Gogoro CEO Horace Luke told TechCrunch that the company sees India as a central hub for manufacturing and plans to export its smartscooters from the country to other markets, starting with neighboring country Nepal. Gogoro kicked off its strategic entry into India with a battery-swapping network aimed at business-to-business customers in Delhi and Goa.

  • How GenAI can turn an autobiography into an interactive Black history lesson

    James Lowry may not be a household name, but his history is part of the Black experience in America. Lowry grew up in Chicago, spent time in the Peace Corps in the early 1960s and was the first Black person hired as a McKinsey consultant in 1968. Kobie Fuller, a general partner at Upfront Ventures, has been working with a customized approach to generative AI, he calls it Kobie AI, as a way to rethink the blog post as an interactive vehicle.

  • Instagram finstas may turn into a new product called 'flipside,' meant only for close friends

    Instagram is considering a new feature called "flipside" that allows users to establish a new, private side to their profile where they can post more candid and personal photos for a subset of their friends. The feature essentially productizes "finstas" -- the slang term for alternate Instagram accounts where people post their real-life photos, as opposed to the more polished photos they post on their public Instagrams. With "flipside," Instagram could make it easier to share photos and videos with a private group of friends, without having to establish an entirely separate account -- or, perhaps, one existing outside the bounds of Instagram's parental controls.

  • Gas prices fell 6% in November, leading inflation’s cooldown

    Falling gasoline prices brought down headline inflation in November.

  • Adobe launches Spectrum 2, a new design system for all of its apps

    Adobe today launched an update to Spectrum, the design system the company has used as the basis for all of its app and web experiences for the last 10 years. Called Spectrum 2 (no surprise there), this new design system backs off a bit from the austerity of the current Spectrum design and adds quite a few more splashes of color to, as the company says, "make Adobe tools even more intuitive, inclusive, and joyful to use across platforms, while supporting our mission of enabling Creativity for All." You can already find parts of Spectrum 2 in recent Adobe web apps like its Firefly generative AI service, Adobe Express and some of the new Adobe Acrobat web experiences.