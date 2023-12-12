KY school district hit by ransomware attack; stolen information may be published online

Officials with Campbell County Schools in Northern Kentucky on Wednesday confirmed media reports that the district has been victimized in a cyberattack.

“Campbell County School District recently detected a ransomware incident which involved some of our computer systems. In response, we immediately secured our systems and commenced an investigation. Although we have taken efforts to protect the privacy of information, we learned that some files were removed from our servers without authorization and may be published online,” district spokeswoman Courtney Sauerbeck told the Herald-Leader in a statement.

“The investigation is ongoing, and we are working diligently to assess what information was contained in the files. In accordance with applicable laws, we will notify the individuals whose information may have been involved,” Sauerbeck said.

The Los Angeles Daily News reported that the Glendale Unified Schools district was a victim of ransomware.

Glendale Unified school officials posted on its website that they are navigating “the ransomware incident currently impacting our systems.”

This story may be updated.