Ky school shooter won't get opportunity for parole
A Kentucky man who killed three fellow students and wounded five others when he was 14 years old will spend the rest of his life in prison without another opportunity to seek parole. (Sept. 26)
The chair of the state parole board said Michael Carneal will have to serve out the remainder of his sentence due to the seriousness of his crimes. The parole board’s decision was unanimous.
A Kentucky man who killed three fellow students and wounded five others when he was 14 years old will have to spend the rest of his life in prison without another opportunity to seek parole, the Kentucky Parole Board voted Monday. Michael Carneal, now 39, told parole board members last week that he would live with his parents and continue his mental health treatment if they agreed to release him. Carneal watched the vote over Zoom from the Kentucky State Reformatory in La Grange.
