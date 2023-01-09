KY sheriff’s office: Driver is impersonating police after installing blue lights on car

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning to the public about a vehicle impersonating law enforcement.

According to the sheriff’s office, someone installed blue flashing lights on their vehicle and allegedly has been pulling other vehicles over in southern Laurel County. The sheriff’s office doesn’t know why the individual is impersonating law enforcement.

“Do not stop for this vehicle,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Deputies have identified the vehicle and are in the process of searching for a suspect, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6644.