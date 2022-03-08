KY sheriff’s office: Fatal stabbing that left 2 children dead was a murder-suicide

A fatal stabbing that left a woman and two children dead has been deemed a murder-suicide, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s office in northern Kentucky.

The incident took place on Jan. 9 at an apartment complex on Overland Ridge in Walton, according to the sheriff’s office, but officials just completed their investigation Tuesday. When officers arrived at the scene they found the deceased woman and children along with a surviving male victim.

The surviving victim, Matthew Farrell, awoke to his girlfriend, Monique Pena, repeatedly stabbing him, according to the sheriff’s office. Farrell fled the apartment, believing he was her intended target and that she wouldn’t harm the children.

During the assault, a neighbor heard a male yelling, “don’t do it, why are you doing this to the kids, don’t kill me,” according to the sheriff’s office.

During the investigation, Pena’s family said she had been suffering from severe paranoia, which was atypical, according to the sheriff’s office. The paranoia caused Pena to believe her family was going to harm her and her children, and that her family was attempting to have the children removed from her. She also made unusual and erratic decisions.

Autopsies were performed two days after the stabbing. Officials ruled that Pena died by suicide and the children died by homicide, according to the sheriff’s office.

A number of local and national resources are available to those who may be experiencing suicidal thoughts or a mental health crisis. The Kentucky Suicide Prevention Group has a list of specialists spread out across 15 regions in the state.

Nationally, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 at 1-800-273-8255. You can also contact a trained crisis counselor at the Crisis Text Line by texting “HOME” to 741741.

