Ky. State Police arrest constable accused of joining a police pursuit without authority

A Barren County constable is facing multiple charges after Kentucky State Police said he joined in a police pursuit that he did not have the authority to be a part of.

Law enforcement officers began pursuing a stolen vehicle in Barren County Tuesday, and as the pursuit entered Hardin County, they discovered that Barren County Constable Joseph Ramey was also part of the chase, state police said in a news release.

Ramey was driving “in a reckless manner at a high rate of speed, nearly striking the cruiser of several law enforcement officers,” according to the release.

Ramey, 29, took office in January and “does not have any law enforcement certification,” state police said.

He was driving a Honda Odyssey with green and amber emergency lights. The van had a star and the words “Kentucky constable” on the side, state police said.

Trooper Scotty Sharp said the person police were pursuing was later arrested without incident in another county when the pursuit ended.

State police said a warrant for Ramey’s arrest was issued as a result of an investigation. Ramey was arrested Friday and taken to the Hardin County Detention Center website.

Ramey is charged with six counts of wanton endangerment, impersonating a peace officer, official misconduct, following an emergency vehicle too closely, using flashing lights or sirens on a non-emergency vehicle and failure to give right of way to an emergency vehicle.

The state legislature passed a law last year that prohibits newly-elected constables from exercising general police powers unless they have been certified through professional peace officer training.

The Kentucky Constable Association filed a lawsuit to try to stop the law from being implemented, saying it violates the state Constitution, but court records indicate that the suit was dismissed in December.

Ramey was elected in November to serve Barren County’s 7th Magisterial District, receiving 829 votes and defeating Charles Benham, according to WCLU Radio.

This is not Ramey’s first arrest since his election.

Court records show the constable was arrested on charges of assault — domestic violence and unlawful imprisonment in the early hours of Jan. 1, after a woman called police to report that Ramey, her boyfriend, had handcuffed her and held her against her will.