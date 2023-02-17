Ky. State Police say man killed in shooting by trooper was trying to get a gun

Kentucky State Police have released the name of a trooper who shot a man during a traffic stop in Floyd County earlier this month.

Trooper Billy Ball had stopped Glenn Bays, who was driving on U.S. 23 in Prestonsburg Feb. 3, because Bays’ vehicle matched the description of a vehicle that had been involved in an alleged incident of domestic violence, according to a news release from state police.

State police said Bays tried to get a gun from inside his vehicle, and “Trooper Ball used his agency-issued firearm to stop Bays’ actions, protect the passing vehicles and himself.”

Bays was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ball has been on the state police force for three years and is assigned to Post 9 in Pikeville, state police said. He has been placed on administrative leave.

The KSP Critical Incident Response Team was called to investigate at 3 p.m. Feb. 3, and they have now finished “all necessary interviews of vital witnesses and troopers involved,” the release issued Friday stated.

The Floyd County coroner’s office said Bays, 65, was from Harold.