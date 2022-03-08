Ky. state trooper still recovering after getting shot by Lexington man, police say

The Lexington man charged with shooting a Kentucky State Police trooper earlier this year was about to be detained over drug paraphernalia when the shooting happened, state police announced Tuesday.

On Jan. 28 just after 4 p.m., trooper Michael Sanguigni II was on patrol duty in Cynthiana when he saw suspicious activity at an apartment complex near Delta Court, state police said. Sanguigni learned that the involved vehicle’s registered owner, later identified as Leequan Taylor, 22, of Lexington, had a suspended driver’s license.

Sanguigni confirmed Taylor was the driver of the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop, according to state police. During the stop, Sanguigni saw drug paraphernalia and attempted to detain Taylor.

Taylor responded by brandishing a gun and shooting at Sanguigni six times, state police said. Three of the shots hit his ballistic vest, one hit his taser, one hit his body-worn radio and the sixth shot actually struck him.

Updated: Ballistic vest stopped 3 shots fired at a KY trooper. Lexington man charged

State police said Sanguigni suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting. State police also said he is still recovering from his injuries.

Sanguigni returned fire but Taylor was uninjured, state police said. Taylor fled the scene in his vehicle but was later located in Lexington and taken into custody.

Sanguigni is a two-year veteran with state police and remains on administrative leave while recovering, state police said.

Taylor was still in custody Tuesday on a $1.5 million bond, according to court records.