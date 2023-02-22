Ky. superintendent arrested, allegedly admitted having gun at central office

McCreary County Superintendent John Gunn was on Tuesday charged with felony unlawful possession of a weapon on school property after he arrived at central office with a gun, according to online court records.

The school board had accepted Gunn’s resignation the night before.

A citation from McCreary County Schools’ police department said Gunn was arrested after he attempted to enter the McCreary County Board of Education with a handgun at 6:02 a.m. Tuesday.

Video footage was collected from the school district camera system, the citation said.

Gunn, 60, “admitted to having the handgun in his possession while trying to enter the building,” the citation said. “Subject was reluctant to put his hands behind his back.”

A videotape of a special board meeting on Monday, the night before the arrest, showed that the board voted to accept his resignation.

Board member Stacey Hammons said at the meeting that based on information received from the school board attorney, the Kentucky Department of Education and the Kentucky Office of Education Accountability, she saw no grounds for dismissal and it was in the district’s best interest to accept Gunn’s resignation.

Board members at Monday’s meeting did not discuss the details about the information they received.

Board member Braxton King on Tuesday night declined to comment on the arrest.

WKDZ radio said in a June article that the school board hired Gunn May 26. He was formerly Hopkinsville High School principal.

This is a developing story and may be updated.