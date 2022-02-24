Ky. teacher sentenced to 30 years for child porn, cyberstalking victim after arrest

A Letcher County Middle School teacher was sentenced earlier this week to 370 months — a little more than 30 years — in prison for producing child pornography and cyberstalking his victim.

Charles Evans Hall Jr. was convicted after a three-day trial in October 2021. He was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Claria Horn Boom in London federal court.

The victim was a then 14-year-old student, according to the Whitesburg Mountain Eagle.

According to evidence presented at Hall’s trial, Hall convinced the student to set up a secret Snapchat account to send him sexually explicit pictures and videos.

Kentucky State Police seized his cell phone in November 2018. After the police took his cell phone, Hall used an Instagram account to continue cyberstalking the victim and encouraged the victim to destroy evidence. Hall threatened the victim when the victim refused to comply, according to court records and evidence presented at trial.

While in jail, Hall convinced an inmate to enlist someone not in custody to contact the victim again, prosecutors said. Hall told the victim to alter her statement to police and prosecutors.

Under federal rules, Hall must serve 85 percent of his sentence.