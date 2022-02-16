Ky. woman arrested for allegedly pepper spraying police officers during Jan. 6 riot

A Kentucky woman whose husband was previously charged in the U.S. Capitol riot is also facing charges over the events on Jan. 6, 2021, according to the Department of Justice.

Shelly Stallings, a 42-year-old Morganfield resident, has been charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon, civil disorder and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, among other charges, according to federal officials.

Stallings’ husband, 48-year-old Peter Schwartz, was previously arrested in the case, according to the Department of Justice. He was detained in Pennsylvania in February 2021. Schwartz was accused of pepper spraying officers and allegedly said in a Facebook post that the Capitol Riot was “the opening of a war,” according to court records.

Stallings was named an additional defendant in a superseding indictment returned in the District of Columbia in a case which includes Stallings, Schwartz and two other defendants.

The other defendants are Markus Maly, 47, of Fincastle, Va., and Jeffrey Brown, 55, of Santa Ana, Calif. All four are accused of pepper spraying at a line of police officers in an attempt to secure the area of the Lower West Terrace of the Capitol building.

In the 13 months since the riot, more than 750 people have been arrested in virtually every state for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, according to the Department of Justice. Over 235 of those individuals have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

Stallings was scheduled to make her first federal court appearance Wednesday afternoon in Owensboro.

