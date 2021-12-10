KY woman poured gas on store clerk, tried to light fire before customers stopped her.

A women from Ashland is accused of trying to burn down a convenience store, according to Ashland police.

Police said they were called to the store on 22nd Street and Winchester Avenue. The report police received said a woman, later identified as Felicia Helton, 36, had poured gasoline on a clerk and around the cashier area inside the store.

Helton then revealed a lighter and tried to start a fire, police said, but customers subdued Helton and kept her under control until officers arrived.

Helton was booked into the Boyd County Detention Center, where she’s been charged with criminal attempt to commit murder.