Are Kyckr Limited’s (ASX:KYK) Interest Costs Too High?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Zero-debt allows substantial financial flexibility, especially for small-cap companies like Kyckr Limited (ASX:KYK), as the company does not have to adhere to strict debt covenants. However, it also faces higher cost of capital given interest cost is generally lower than equity. While zero-debt makes the due diligence for potential investors less nerve-racking, it poses a new question: how should they assess the financial strength of such companies? I will take you through a few basic checks to assess the financial health of companies with no debt.

Check out our latest analysis for Kyckr

Does KYK’s growth rate justify its decision for financial flexibility over lower cost of capital?

There are well-known benefits of including debt in capital structure, primarily a lower cost of capital. However, the trade-off is debtholders’ higher claim on company assets in the event of liquidation and stringent obligations around capital management. Either KYK does not have access to cheap capital, or it may believe this trade-off is not worth it. This makes sense only if the company has a competitive edge and is growing fast off its equity capital. A double-digit revenue growth of 28% is considered relatively high for a small-cap company like KYK. So, it is acceptable that the company is opting for a zero-debt capital structure currently as it may need to raise debt to fuel expansion in the future.

ASX:KYK Historical Debt February 11th 19 More

Can KYK pay its short-term liabilities?

Since Kyckr doesn’t have any debt on its balance sheet, it doesn’t have any solvency issues, which is a term used to describe the company’s ability to meet its long-term obligations. But another important aspect of financial health is liquidity: the company’s ability to meet short-term obligations, including payments to suppliers and employees. With current liabilities at AU$3.0m, it appears that the company has been able to meet these obligations given the level of current assets of AU$5.1m, with a current ratio of 1.69x. Usually, for Software companies, this is a suitable ratio since there’s a sufficient cash cushion without leaving too much capital idle or in low-earning investments.

Next Steps:

KYK is a fast-growing firm, which supports having have zero-debt and financial freedom to continue to ramp up growth. This may mean this is an optimal capital structure for the business, given that it is also meeting its short-term commitment. Moving forward, KYK’s financial situation may change. This is only a rough assessment of financial health, and I’m sure KYK has company-specific issues impacting its capital structure decisions. I suggest you continue to research Kyckr to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

Valuation: What is KYK worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether KYK is currently mispriced by the market. Historical Performance: What has KYK’s returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



