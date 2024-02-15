Kyiv’s air defenses stand strong as all Russian missiles fired at the capital were intercepted

Kyiv during the Russian attack on January 2

Kyiv’s air defense forces neutralized all incoming targets after Russia again tried to attack the Ukrainian capital with various types of missiles early on Feb. 15, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported.

The city was under missile attack coming from various directions, though military officials promised to provide more information later.

No casualties or damages reported in Kyiv in the attack.

"The city's vital infrastructure remains functional," Kyiv City Military Administration said.

Several cities across Ukraine were targeted in Russia’s latest mass missile terror attack.

Lviv, Zaporizhzhia, and the Poltava and Khmelnytskyi oblasts all reported explosions.



