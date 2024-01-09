Kyiv air quality drops after Russian shelling, UA wants $60 billion from Russia for ecological harm

There has been a noticeable decline in air quality in the capital following Russia’s most recent shelling and Ukraine intends to hold Russia accountable for environmental damage, Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak reported.

"Following Russia’s latest attack, the air quality in Kyiv has deteriorated significantly due to high concentrations of combustion products, chemicals, and dust,” he said. “The approximate estimate of damage to nature has exceeded €56 billion ($61.4 billion USD) with over 3,300 documented legal cases.”

Ukraine will hold Russia responsible for environmental damage, Yermak said.

He thanked the International Working Group for creating the Treaty on Nature Conservation for Ukraine.

"This document should serve as a guideline for combating the negative impact of the war on nature, not only for Ukraine but for the world," Yermak said.

Yermak invited representatives of the International Working Group to Ukraine for the public presentation of the treaty and its official presentation to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"We face a challenging task - implementing the treaty in Ukraine and abroad. We will be very grateful for your help and support, he said. “I look forward to meeting with you in Kyiv to discuss further cooperation plans”

