Kyiv authorities back proposal to rename major avenue in honor of Ukrainian Air Force

The Kyiv City Military Administration supported the renaming of Povitroflotskyi Avenue in honor of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Kyiv administration head Serhiy Popko announced on Telegram on Oct. 11.

At a plenary session of the Kyiv City Council on Oct. 5, the military appealed to council members and Kyiv mayor Vitaliy Klitschko to rename Povitroflotskyi Avenue to Air Force Avenue.

Read also: Avenue of Victims of Russian aggression appears outside Russian Embassy in Warsaw

Air Command Center commander, Anatoliy Kryvonozhko, spoke at the City Council meeting and said that renaming the avenue would recognize the special military merits, courage, bravery, and heroism of Air Force personnel.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

"The Kyiv City Military Administration and I personally support the Air Force's appeal and hope that Kyiv residents will respond positively to this initiative, and we count on the support and comprehensive assistance of the aces of the sky – those who drove away the enemy invasion, who hold the sky, keep the coast, and still keep the heart of our state, the city of Kyiv, and our native Ukraine, calm," Popko stated.

Read also: Kharkiv renames several streets in honor of fallen Ukrainian heroes

The new name of the avenue will emphasize the honor, love, and respect of Kyiv residents for the victories of Ukrainian Heroes, as well as forever immortalize the memory and gratitude to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, he noted.

Earlier, there were proposals to rename Povitroflotskyi Avenue to Povitrianoflotskyi or European Union Avenue, but these ideas were not supported.

Povitroflotskyi Avenue is located in the relatively central Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv. It runs from Chornovola Street in the center of the city southeastward towards Sikorsky International Airport.

Several important government and historic buildings are located along the avenue, including the Defense Ministry and the Russian Embassy. As a major thoroughfare leading to the international airport, it sees significant traffic both from residents commuting around the city as well as travelers going to and from the airport.

Read also: Kyiv City Council renames People's Friendship Arch, says mayor

In May, three underground metro stations and 22 streets were renamed in Kyiv.



We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine