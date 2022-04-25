In Kyiv, Blinken and Austin announce aid, diplomatic surge

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MATTHEW LEE
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Lloyd Austin
    American military officer and 28th US Secretary of Defense
  • Antony Blinken
    Antony Blinken
    American government official and 71th U.S. Secretary of State
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States
  • Volodymyr Zelensky
    Volodymyr Zelensky
    Sixth and current President of Ukraine

NEAR THE POLISH-UKRAINIAN BORDER (AP) — The United States announced new military assistance for Ukraine and a renewed diplomatic push in the war-ravaged nation as President Joe Biden's secretary of state and Pentagon chief completed a secrecy-shrouded trip to Kyiv.

In the highest-level American visit to the capital since Russia invaded in late February, top envoy Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told Ukraine’s president, Volodomyr Zelenskyy, and his advisers that the U.S. would provide more than $300 million in foreign military financing and had approved a $165 million sale of ammunition.

They also said Biden would soon announce his nominee to be ambassador to Ukraine and that American diplomats who left Ukraine before the war would start returning to the country this coming week. The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv will remain closed for the moment.

Zelenskyy had announced Saturday that he would meet with the U.S. officials in Kyiv on Sunday, but the Biden administration refused to confirm that and declined to discuss details of a possible visit even though planning had been underway for more than a week.

Journalists who traveled with Austin and Blinken to Poland were barred from reporting on the trip until it was over, were not allowed to accompany them on their overland journey into Ukraine, and were prohibited from specifying where in southeast Poland they waited for the Cabinet members to return. Officials at the State Department and the Pentagon cited security concerns.

Austin and Blinken announced a total of $713 million in foreign military financing for Ukraine and 15 allied and partner countries; some $322 million is earmarked for Kyiv. The remainder will be split among NATO members and other nations that have provided Ukraine with critical military supplies since the war with Russia began, officials said.

Such financing is different from previous U.S. military assistance for Ukraine. It is not a donation of drawn-down U.S. Defense Department stockpiles, but rather cash that countries can use to purchase supplies that they might need.

The new money, along with the sale of $165 million in non-U.S. made ammunition that is compatible with Soviet-era weapons the Ukrainians use, brings the total amount of American military assistance to Ukraine to $3.7 billion since the invasion, officials said.

Zelenskyy had urged the Americans not to come empty-handed. U.S. officials said they believed the new assistance would satisfy at least some of the Ukrainians' urgent pleas for more help. New artillery, including howitzers, continues to be delivered at a rapid pace to Ukraine's military, which is being trained on its use in neighboring countries, the officials said.

On the diplomatic front, Blinken told Zelenskyy that Biden will announce his nomination of veteran diplomat Bridget Brink to be the next U.S. ambassador to Ukraine. A career foreign service officer, Brink has served since 2019 as ambassador to Slovakia. She previously held assignments in Serbia, Cyprus, Georgia and Uzbekistan as well as with the White House National Security Council. The post requires confirmation by the U.S. Senate.

Blinken also told Ukraine's foreign minister that the small staff from the now-shuttered U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, which has relocated to Poland from temporary offices in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, would begin making day trips to Lviv in the coming days. Officials said the U.S. had accelerated its review of security conditions in the capital and that the State Department will reopen the embassy there as soon as the situation allows.

Biden has accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of genocide for the destruction and death wrought on Ukraine. Just on Thursday, Biden said he would provide a new package of $800 million in military aid to Ukraine that included heavy artillery and drones.

Congress approved $6.5 billion for military assistance last month as part of $13.6 billion in spending for Ukraine and allies in response to the Russian invasion.

From Poland, Blinken plans to return to Washington while Austin will head to Ramstein, Germany, for a meeting Tuesday of NATO defense ministers and other donor countries.

That discussion will look at battlefield updates from the ground, additional security assistance for Ukraine and longer-term defense needs in Europe, including how to step up military production to fill gaps caused by the war in Ukraine, officials said. More than 20 nations are expected to send representatives to the meeting.

The Ukrainian officials participating were Zelenskyy, Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Defense Minister Olexiy Reznikov, Ambassador Oskana Markarova, presidential administration head Andriy Yermak, chief of defense Valerii Zaluzhnyi, and Andrii Sybiya of Zelenskyy’s office.

Representing the United States in addition to Blinken and Austin were State Department deputy chief of staff Tom Sullivan, senior military assistant Lt. Gen. Randy George and Deputy Assistant Defense Secretary Laura Cooper.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Russian officer: Missile to carry several hypersonic weapons

    A new Russian intercontinental ballistic missile is capable of carrying several hypersonic weapons, a senior Russian military officer said Sunday. Col. Gen. Sergei Karakayev, the commander of the Russian military's Strategic Missile Forces, said in televised remarks that the new Sarmat ICBM is designed to carry several Avangard hypersonic glide vehicles. Russia’s Defense Ministry said the Sarmat was test-fired for the first time Wednesday from the Plesetsk launch facility in northern Russia and its practice warheads have successfully reached mock targets on the Kura firing range on the far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula.

  • ‘It was killing me’: Ukrainian mother says her son was forcibly deported to Russia

    Natalia Demish escaped the horrors of besieged Mariupol last month.

  • 'We are capable of winning,' says Ukrainian parliament member

    As the people of Ukraine continue to defend against a Russian onslaught, Yevheniia Kravchuk, a member of the Ukrainian parliament, says the nation is still looking for three main things from the United States: heavy weapons, sanctions on Russia and financial aid. Ukrainian Parliament member Yevheniia Kravchuk tells @MarthaRaddatz that country needs more heavy weapons to fight Russian offensive in eastern Donbas region. "We need more weapons... Because right now Russians are putting artillery, tanks, everything they have, and also they bombed civilians to terrorize the whole country," Kravchuk told "This Week" Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz.

  • First 'plane swap' stunt unsuccessful as plane spirals out of control in Arizona; no injuries reported

    Pilots Luke Aikins and Andy Farrington were complete the never-before-seen stunt as one plane went out of control.

  • Why the Road Is Getting Even Rockier for First-Time Homebuyers

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At her first meetings with clients, many hoping to buy a first home, Sarah Ortiz Hilton runs through a list of warnings. They may have to offer tens of thousands of dollars over the asking price, only to have those offers rejected anyway, Hilton, a real estate agent, tells them. They might have to put up thousands of dollars in nonrefundable fees to get a seller to consider their offer. And if they are looking for a home for less than $300,000, they might be out of luck. In par

  • Live updates |U.S. pledges new Ukraine aid, diplomatic surge

    NEAR THE POLISH-UKRAINIAN BORDER — The United States is giving new military assistance to Ukraine and renewing a diplomatic push in the war-ravaged nation as President Joe Biden’s secretary of state and Pentagon chief complete a secretive trip to Kyiv. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin informed Ukraine’s president of a more than $300 million package of foreign military financing and a $165 million sale of ammunition.

  • Emergency declaration for multiple wildfires in New Mexico

    New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has signed emergency declarations as 20 wildfires continued to burn Sunday in nearly half of the state’s drought-stricken 33 counties. One wildfire in northern New Mexico that started April 6 merged with a newer fire Saturday to form the largest blaze in the state, leading to widespread evacuations in Mora and San Miguel counties. An uncontained wind-driven wildfire in northern New Mexico that began April 17 had charred 81 square miles (209 square kilometers) of ponderosa pine, oak brush and grass by Sunday morning north of Ocate, an unincorporated community in Mora County.

  • Macron declares victory in French election that had Europe on edge

    French President Emmanuel Macron will emerge victorious in his contentious reelection race against Marine Le Pen, polling agencies projected Sunday.

  • He Fuels the Right's Cultural Fires (and Spreads Them to Florida)

    GIG HARBOR, Wash. — Christopher Rufo appears on Fox News so often that he converted a room in his Pacific Northwest house to a television studio, complete with professional lighting, an uplink to Fox in New York and an “On Air” light in the hall so his wife and two children don’t barge in during broadcasts. “I’ll do ‘Tucker’ and then pop out and have dinner,” Rufo said recently at his home in Gig Harbor, Washington, thousands of miles from the nation’s media and political capitals. Rufo is the c

  • EXPLAINER: Concern mounts as Melissa Lucio's execution nears

    Nearly half of the jurors who sentenced a Texas woman to die for the 2007 death of one of her 14 children have called for her upcoming execution to be halted and for her to get a new trial. Melissa Lucio, 52, is set to be executed Wednesday for the death of her 2-year-old daughter Mariah in Harlingen, a city of about 75,000 in Texas' southern tip. Lucio’s lawyers have filed various legal appeals seeking to stop her execution.

  • Home that sold for $805K comes with stranger living in basement

    A home in Fairfax, Virginia, sold this month above the asking price even though it comes with an unusual feature ... a stranger living in the basement.

  • FBI chief says espionage threat posed by China ‘unprecedented in history’

    FBI Director Christopher Wray said on Sunday that the current scale of espionage and cybersecurity threats from China were “unprecedented in history.” “The biggest threat we face as a country from a counterintelligence perspective is from the People’s Republic of China and especially the Chinese Communist Party,“ Wray said during an interview on “60 Minutes.”…

  • Sparks fly in Georgia GOP gubernatorial debate: Perdue adamant 2020 election was stolen

    The top two Republicans running for governor in Georgia launched the first of three debates Sunday by bickering over who was responsible for 2020 and 2021 Republican election losses, with former U.S. Sen. David Perdue pressing his attack that incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp is to blame for Democratic control in Washington, while Kemp fired back that Perdue was trying to pass the blame for his own loss to Democrat Jon Ossoff.

  • As Mariupol is destroyed, NATO must make it clear to Putin that he will not win.

    NATO must supply Ukraine with the arms it needs to defeat Russia. As Mariupol is destroyed, the stakes are higher than ever.

  • Doctor overseeing coronavirus testing at Baltimore-Washington International accused of health-care fraud

    A prominent Maryland doctor overseeing coronavirus testing at Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport and other sites in Anne Arundel and Prince George's counties was indicted on Tuesday, accused by federal prosecutors of overcharging Medicare and other insurers by more than $1.5 million. Ron Elfenbein, 47, has been a frequent guest on local and national television news during broadcasts about coronavirus testing, treatments and vaccines. At an August ribbon-cutting for the new clini

  • For Trump's GOP, Crossing Lines Has Few Consequences

    WASHINGTON — There was a time in the nation’s capital when lines mattered, and when they were crossed, the consequences were swift and severe. House Speaker Jim Wright, a Democrat, lost his job in 1989 amid charges of corruption and profiteering. Almost a decade later, Speaker Newt Gingrich, a Republican, lost his after disappointing midterm elections. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Gingrich’s expected successor, Robert Livingston, then admitted he had violated the pu

  • Before Merger, Quiet Concern About CNN+

    David Zaslav had been CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery for all of a few hours when he learned he had a problem. On April 11, the day his newly merged company began trading on Nasdaq, Zaslav greeted New York employees with pasta and ice cream bars, delivering an impromptu rallying cry to his new charges. He was on his way to Washington, next stop on the coronation tour, when a call came in. His team had just gotten its first look at data from CNN+, the much-promoted subscription streaming service st

  • Air Force general found guilty of sexually assaulting sister-in-law in the military branch's first-ever court-martial of a general officer

    Major General William T. Cooley, who was found guilty of forcibly kissing his sister-in-law, faces dismissal and up to seven years in prison.

  • Analysis: Loss is victory for far-right in France's election

    The far-right has gone mainstream in France. With 41.5% of the vote, unprecedented for her, Le Pen's anti-foreigner, anti-system politics of disgruntlement are now more entrenched than ever in the psyche, thinking and political landscape of France. Since the Le Pen dynasty — first her dad, Jean-Marie, and now Marine, his daughter — first started contesting presidential elections in 1974, never have so many French voters bought into their doctrine that multicultural and multiracial France, a country with the words “Liberty, Equality, Fraternity” inscribed on its public buildings, would be richer, safer and somehow more French if it was less open to foreigners and the outside world.

  • Trump pushes Vance for Senate in Ohio, but supporters are more excited for ‘cowboy’ governor candidate

    Former President Donald Trump held his latest campaign event in Ohio to rally behind venture capitalist J.D. Vance in the upcoming Senate primary — but voters seemed more excited for Trump himself.