Kyiv blogger sentenced for filming air defenses in operation

Kyiv-based vlogger Inna Voronova received a one-year probation sentence for publishing footage of Ukrainian anti-air defense in action, Kyiv Prosecutor’s Office said in a Facebook post on July 5.

The prosecution added that Voronova plead guilty and cooperated with the investigation.

Voronova, a Kyiv resident, shared video content on social media platforms depicting the operation of air defense intercepting incoming Russian missiles.

The Dniprovskyi District Court in Kyiv sentenced her to five years in prison but suspended the sentence, instead imposing a one-year probation period.

On May 16, Voronova uploaded a video that clearly showed launches of anti-air missiles, likely fired from a U.S.-supplied Patriot battery.

Voronova posted the footage to her Instagram account, which had 122,000 followers at the time. She not only filmed the video with a clear view of the skyline, but also disclosed her address, making it trivial for Russian intelligence to pinpoint the location of at least one air defense battery in the Ukrainian capital.

