As the second anniversary of the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic approaches, a vast majority of the U.S. is seeing the virus recede to levels not reported since last summer. The sustained seven-week drop in cases has led most places to lift safety precautions such as mask and vaccine mandates. But even as national numbers continue to plummet, grim milestones are still approaching, experts are still urging caution, and COVID cases are still spiking in a handful of states.The sustained progress