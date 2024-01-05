Kyiv City Council member criticizes plan to purchase 30 glass bus stops amid regular Russian attacks

The cost of the tender for 30 stops amounted to UAH 8.37 million (illustrative photo)

Kyiv City Council member Kseniia Semenova has criticized a plan by Kyivpasstrans, the Kyiv municipal transport authority, to purchase glass bus stops despite Russia’s ongoing full-scale invasion of Ukraine, in a Telegram post on Jan. 4.

The post contains details of the corresponding tender on the Prozorro electronic procurement system.

The auction for the stops, valued at UAH 8.37 million ($220,000), has already been conducted, with the company MontazhBud 77 emerging as the winner. They are tasked with installing 30 bus stops by the end of December 2024.

As per the documentation, the bus stops consist of a metal frame, glass roofing, and rear and side walls.

“30 new glass bus stops, not providing much protection from rain and sun, seem like a questionable idea during a war,” said Samenova.

Read also: Kyiv to reimburse travelers affected by Metro closure

“There are no tenders for concrete shelters, of course. Kyiv City Administration continues to live its best life.”

In response, the city administration clarified that Kyivpasstrans had in fact entered into an “insurance contract.”

“Every year, the communal enterprise Kyivpasstrans signs an insurance contract for the renewal of bus stop pavilions,” they said.

“The purpose of the agreement is to reserve the possibility of installing bus stops in case of launching new routes or damage to existing pavilions. The production of bus stops in such cases is carried out upon the company’s request. Thus, as of today, no bus stops have been ordered. It is important to note that the contract is automatically canceled after its term expires.”



The Kyiv City Administration said that the glass panels at the bus stops pose no danger to passengers.

Read also: Kyiv Metro's bridge repair could force Red Line closure

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine