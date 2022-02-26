Kyiv civilians huddle in cellars as Russian forces attack
Ukrainian forces are battling hard to prevent Russian tanks entering Kyiv, a city of three million people
Donald Trump's first impeachment stemmed, in part, from his efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden while withholding vital security aid.
Guilfoyle, an adviser to former President Trump, abruptly ended a private conversation she was having with the committee Friday.
Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova said Thursday that a platoon of Russian soldiers surrendered to the Ukrainian military, saying they "didn't know that they were brought to Ukraine to kill Ukrainians." At a press briefing, Markarova said, "Just before I came here, we got information from our chief commander that one of the platoons of the 74th motorized brigade from Kemerovo Oblast surrendered." "They didn't know that they were...
Russia threatened "military and political consequences" against Finland and Sweden on Friday if they attempted to join NATO.Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova warned against other countries attempting to join NATO after Russia started a war with Ukraine Thursday."Finland and Sweden should not base their security on damaging the security of other countries and their accession to NATO can have detrimental consequences and face...
The CDC relaxed mask recommendations on Friday for counties with low and medium levels of COVID-19 cases.
As the bombs fell, the ex-president bragged.
The Ukrainian armed forces said Vitaliy Skakun Volodymyrovych's actions on Friday helped slow down "the advancement of the enemy."
If the U.S. Senate confirms Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson she will be the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.
Russia's space agency chief said that the sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies over Russia's invasion into Ukraine could potentially destroy cooperation on the International Space Station (ISS). After President Biden announced Thursday that the U.S. would sanction major Russian banks and impose export controls on Russia to curtail high-tech imports, Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin tweeted that the ISS's current...
Umit Bektas/ReutersAs Ukraine buckles under Russia’s brutal invasion, sparking the worst military bloodshed on European territory since the end of World War II, European leaders are haggling over sanctions, making sure being tough won’t hurt their own economies too much in the process.Hours after the invasion began on Thursday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen promised “massive” sanctions that would cripple Russia’s financial standing. But it was soon clear that Russia’s tentac
Russia has warned of “military consequences” if Finland and Sweden join Nato, after their leaders held talks with the alliance in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.
A senior Pentagon official told reporters on Friday afternoon that Russian forces have lost “momentum” in their invasion of Ukraine.
The presence of U.S. and other NATO troops in Latvia sends a message to Vladimir Putin that Russia should stay away, Latvian Defence Minister Artis Pabriks said on Friday as he greeted a small deployment of U.S. soldiers. The group of some forty U.S. service members arrived from Italy early on Thursday - before hostilities in Ukraine began. Russia invaded Ukraine by land sea and air on Thursday after massing more than 150,000 troops around the country's borders including in Latvia's neighbour Belarus.
Senate Judiciary Republicans also said Biden was "more interested in sticking to his self imposed timeline than focusing on the crisis at hand."
Finish Prime Minister Sanna Marin on Thursday said Russia's invasion of Ukraine will change the debate around NATO membership within her country."Finland is not currently facing an immediate military threat, but it is also now clear that the debate on NATO membership in Finland will change," Marin said, YLE News reported.Finland has been debating for months whether the country should apply for NATO membership, with Marin saying it would require...