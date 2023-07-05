Kyiv court cordoned off after report of explosion

STORY: A man who detonated explosives in a court house in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Wednesday has died, Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said, adding that the man may have stepped inadvertently on explosives.

Reuters video showed police officers cordoning off a driveway, and ambulances driving near the scene.

The Kyiv city military administration said the explosion took place at 5.20 p.m. (1420 GMT) in the Shevchenskivskyi court in the centre of the capital.