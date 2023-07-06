Kyiv court explosion: man dies after detonating device

STORY: Fresh emergency in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Wednesday.

Not from shelling, missiles or drones though - but from explosive devices detonated inside a court house.

Two members of a special rapid response security forces unit were hurt during the incident.

That had seen a man barricade himself in the Shevchenkivskyi court in the center of the capital, before two explosions were heard.

Interior minister Ihor Klymenko identified the man as Ihor Humenyuk, and said he had died in the explosion, adding that bomb disposal experts were at the scene to ensure there were no additional devices.

Humenyuk had reportedly been in court as a suspect in connection with the deaths of four Ukrainian national guardsmen in 2015.

After the hearing, he was said to have locked himself in a bathroom and tossed two explosive devices at guards.

Klymenko said the guards lives’ were saved by their shields, but some had sustained injuries to their legs.

An investigation was proceeding to determine how he had been in possession of explosives in the court.