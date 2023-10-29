Kyiv to cut off Russian gas transit to Europe at end of 2024

Ukraine does not intend to extend the agreement on the transit of Russian gas

Ukraine does not intend to extend the Russian gas transit contract after it expires at the end of 2024, Oleksiy Chernyshov , chairman of the state-owned oil and gas company Naftogaz, said in an interview with Radio Liberty published on Oct. 28.

Ukraine is fulfilling the current contract to remain a reliable partner for Europe, although Russia is not paying for all contracts, Chernyshov said.

Read also: EU considering extending gas price caps – report

"But this contract expires at the end of 2024, and we have no intention or initiative to extend it," he said.

The Russian energy giant Gazprom does not pay for transit to the gas metering station in Sohranivka (Luhansk Oblast), which is located in the occupied territory.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Read also: Baltic Pipe gas pipeline from Norway to Poland via Denmark reaches full pumping capacity

"Gazprom does not pay according to the contract in this direction, so Naftogaz does not receive enough funds to actually provide (transit), and still fulfills its obligations, filing lawsuits against Gazprom to fulfill its obligations,” Chernyshov said.

“But at the same time, we are reserving all capacities and exit points from Ukraine to be ready to fulfill contractual obligations and support our European partners."

Ukraine continues to transit Russian gas only to support its European colleagues who need this volume of gas, Chernyshov said.

The European Union has announced its intention to stop consuming Russian gas altogether by 2027.

However, Hungary and Slovakia have so far made little preparation to give up the use of Russian gas.

Read also: Hungary and Serbia help fund Putin's military — Bulgarian PM

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine