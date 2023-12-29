Kyiv death toll up to 7 after more bodies found following Russia’s biggest missile attack yet

Consequences of the Russian attack on Kyiv on December 29

The death toll in Kyiv is now up to seven following Russia’s largest coordinated missile and drone attack on Ukraine since the war began, the Kyiv City State Administration reported.

Rescuers found more bodies in the rubble underneath a destroyed warehouse in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital after initially announcing that three civilians had been killed.

29 Kyiv residents were injured in the attack.

The death toll in the still ongoing series of Russian drone and missile attacks on Ukraine has exceeded 20 people, with at least 132 others injured.

Explosions and numerous damages to residential buildings and civilian infrastructure have been reported in several major cities, including Lviv, Kharkiv, Odesa, Zaporizhzhya Dnipro, Cherkasy, Sumy, and Kyiv.

Ukraine intercepted 114 of the 158 drones and missiles Russia launched at Ukraine overnight on Dec. 28-29 in Russia’s biggest attack on Ukraine of the war, said Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi.

