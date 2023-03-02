Torture chambers in Kherson linked to Kremlin money; Russia, China block G-20 from condemning war: Live Ukraine updates

At least 20 torture centers in the liberated Ukrainian city of Kherson have financial links to the Kremlin, according to international investigators helping Ukraine investigate Russian war crimes.

Kherson, the first major Ukrainian city to fall early in Moscow’s invasion, was liberated by Ukraine forces in November. Wayne Jordash, an international human rights lawyer and managing partner of the law firm Global Rights Compliance, told CNBC that more than 1,000 Ukrainians gave first-hand accounts of time in the torture centers. Electric shock torture and waterboarding were common tactics, Jordash said.

“A paper trail has been exposed that shows that the main torture chambers in Kherson and those administering them (get) the financial support of the Russian state,” he said.

Jordash leads a Mobile Justice Team, a group of international lawyers and investigators supporting Ukraine’s prosecutor general’s office. He said the team determined the torture sites were directly managed by several Kremlin security agencies.

The Kremlin has routinely denied claims that its forces commit war crimes or deliberately target civilians.

►The G-20 meeting failed to release a statement that would have condemned Russia's war. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Russia and China were the two nations blocking a consensus.

►German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called on China to refrain from sending weapons to Russia and instead use its influence to press Moscow for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine.

►Russian airstrikes were reported in 10 provinces in the east, south, center and north of Ukraine, killing five people and wounding 24, Ukraine officials said.

Ukrainian State Emergency Service firefighters inspect a damaged car after Russian shelling hit in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on March 2, 2023.

Ukraine denies attacking Russian civilians

A Ukraine official on Thursday dismissed as "classic provocation" Russian President Vladimir Putin's claim that Ukraine terrorists attacked villages in the Bryansk region of western Russia. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said in a tweet that Russia "wants to scare its people to justify the attack on another country & the growing poverty after the year of war."

Putin accused Ukrainians of "another terrorist act, another crime,' saying they entered the border region and opened fire on civilians.

"They saw that it was a civilian vehicle, they saw that civilians and children were sitting there," Putin said. He reiterated his recurring theme, accusing Ukraine of attempting to deprive ethnic Russians of their history, traditions and language.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said undisclosed measures are being taken to "destroy" the attackers.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke briefly at the Group of 20 nations meeting in New Delhi, India, officials said Thursday.

The encounter marks the first time the two countries have met at a senior level since relations between Washington and Moscow have plummeted amidst the Ukraine war.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova initially denied the meeting took place. She accused U.S. officials of being "in favor of the escalation of conflicts in principle around the world, diplomacy, unfortunately, they, apparently relegated to the background."

A senior U.S. official told the Associated Press that Blinken made three points to Lavrov: that the U.S. would support Ukraine in the conflict for as long as it takes to bring the war to an end, that Russia should reverse its decision to suspend participation in the New START nuclear treaty and that Moscow should release detained American Paul Whelan.

The official, who spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity to discuss the private conversation, said Blinken did not get the impression that there would be any change in Russia's behavior in the near term.

Russia will run out of crucial weapons by summer, Ukraine official says

Russia will run out of "military tools" to achieve its war aims in Ukraine by the end of the spring, Ukraine's top military intelligence official predicted in a USA TODAY interview.

Maj. Gen. Kyrylo Budanov's forecast comes amid considerable uncertainty about what the next phase of the war will look like as it moves into its second year. For weeks, Ukrainian officials had signaled that Russia was planning a major new offensive to coincide with the one-year anniversary of its invasion of Ukraine on Feb 24. A notable new offensive has yet to materialize.

"Russia has wasted huge amounts of human resources, armaments and materials. Its economy and production are not able to cover these losses. It's changed its military chain of command. If Russia's military fails in its aims this spring, it will be out of military tools," Budanov said.

