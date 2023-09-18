Kyiv denies five EU states rejecting Ukraine's grain proposals

The claims that five eastern states of the European Union rejected Ukraine's proposals to limit agricultural exports are untrue.

Source: Taras Kachka, Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Economy and Trade Representative of Ukraine, in a comment to European Pravda

Quote: "The next round of negotiations has just ended, and I can say that the information about the 'five states that rejected Ukraine's proposals' is not true at all," he said.

According to the official, the Polish side was not physically present at the meeting on Monday, and the Hungarians "were online and did not say a word".

"The Slovak side noted that the problem has not been resolved on the merits and did not comment on our steps. Bulgarians and Romanians asked a lot of absolutely reasonable questions," said the trade representative.

According to media reports, Kyiv's proposal entails the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine independently deciding on granting permits for grain exports to the EU, including five eastern member states, even if they oppose such permits.

The European Commission has announced it will not extend restrictions on imports of agricultural products from Ukraine after 15 September, but Kyiv has agreed to take measures to limit imports from its side.

Despite this, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia decided to introduce unilateral restrictions. In response, Ukraine began the procedure for challenging these restrictions within the World Trade Organisation.

