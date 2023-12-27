Kyiv Digital app adds combined ‘Find Shelter & Heating Point’ service with offline maps

Kyiv residents now have a handy new function in the Kyiv Digital app, as a service that combines a map of shelters and heating points in the capital was introduced, the Kyiv City State Administration announced in press release on Dec. 26.

Users can now find the nearest shelter and plan a route to it, as well as choose the closest heating point in the updated Resilience Map service. The map can be viewed offline, if downloaded in advance.

The updated map is available in the Kyiv Digital app. Go to the ‘More Services’ section, select ‘Security’, and then ‘Resilience Map.’

Map of Resilience Points in Diia: How to use the service

You can also find the nearest resilience point, view working hours, and plan a route in the Diia app.

How it works: Go to Diia, click ‘Services,’ then ‘Resilience Points,’ select your region, and download the map. Then proceed to the map and allow access to your geolocation.

The Diia app will show resilience points within a 1.5 km radius. If you prefer not to share your location, you can do the search manually. Filters can also be applied to tailor the search and plan a route.

For safety reasons, resilience points in Kherson, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Luhansk regions will not be displayed. The points will also be partially displayed in Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Mykolaiv regions.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine