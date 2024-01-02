Kyiv downs more than 60 Russian cruise missiles and 10 Kinzhal ballistic missiles in barbaric attack

Ukraine managed to eliminate more than 60 Kh-101/Kh555Kh-55 cruise missiles and 10 Kinzhal ballistic missiles that Moscow criminally launched at Kyiv in a brutal overnight attack on Jan. 2, the Kyiv City Military Administration announced.

The Russians actually repeated the attack on Dec. 29, both in terms of the types of missiles and the number of air attack means, said Ukraine’s Air Force commander Mykola Oleschuk, Ukraine managed to eliminate 114 out of 158 missiles and drones on Dec. 29.

The air raid lasted for almost six hours in the capital. Russians launched approximately 15 Shahed kamikaze drones followed by more than 15 Tu-95MS strategic bombers cruise missiles in groups and waves. Simultaneously with their attack on Kyiv, more than ten MiGs-31K hit the city with Kinzhals.

At least one person was killed in the attack and at least 25 people have been injured, with at least 19 hospitalized.

Almost all districts of Kyiv saw damage due to the Russian attack. Residential buildings are on fire, while some areas are without power or water. More than 100 people were evacuated from a high-rise apartment in the Solomyanskyy district.

There are also casualties in Kyiv Oblast and in Kharkiv, which also suffered from mass overnight missile strikes by Russia. At least one person has been killed and more than 40 injured in the Russian attack on Kharkiv.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine