If Kyiv fell, Putin would have invaded Kazakhstan next, official says

Putin on May 9 next to Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan and Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan, with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan behind him

"I can confidently state that had Putin succeeded in occupying our country, the next target would have been Kazakhstan," said Danilov.

Read also: Lukashenko unable to walk 300 meters, skips breakfast with Putin in Moscow

The secretary added that Russia has not struggled any success in the war against Ukraine.

He also commented on the presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, and the Prime Minister of Armenia arriving in Moscow for the Victory Day parade.

Read also: Ukraine's Foreign Ministry slams visit by six leaders to Putin's parade, honoring war crimes suspect

"I don't know what compelled them to attend; let's see how events unfold," he said.

On May 9, Moscow held a bleak and truncated military parade, lasting only 45 minutes, with only 8,000 troops participating – the lowest number in 15 years. Warplane fly-bys were canceled, and only one tank – a WWII relic T-34 – made its way across the Red Square, in stark contrast to columns of modern tanks being usual centerpieces of Victory Day parades.

Read also: Putin cancels his official May 9 reception in Kremlin for veterans for fourth time

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said it was "immoral and unfriendly" for Kazakh, Kyrgyz, Turkmen, and Tajik heads of state to attend the parade in person.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine