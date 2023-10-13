Kyiv’s internet networks lack critical blackout resilience as providers lag behind Ukraine in upgrading systems

Only 37% of fixed internet networks in Ukraine are PON-based (Passive optical networking) and can withstand prolonged power outages, the Fixed Broadband Department’s head within Ukraine’s Digital Transformation Ministry, Yuriy Matsyk, said in an interview with Liga.Tech on Oct. 13.

While telecom companies have purchased generators and batteries, the providers’ transition to more blackout-resistant internet technologies is uneven.

This indicator stands at a critical 9% for the city of Kyiv where older technologies that do not support PON prevail. While in Kyiv, Rivne and Ternopil Oblasts and the city of Lviv, about 60% of networks are PON-based.

Ukraine’s Digital Transformation Ministry urges Kyiv-based providers to urgently upgrade their networks in order to cope with more connection requests.

With Russia poised to resume bombing Ukraine’s power stations and energy grid ahead of the coming winter, Ukraine could experience short-term power outages, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko told Ukrainian TV broadcasters on Oct. 12.

