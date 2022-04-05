Kyiv mayor asks Europe to cut all commercial ties with Russia

Opening of the first Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces recruitment centre in Kyiv
GENEVA (Reuters) - The mayor of Kyiv asked European politicians to cut off all commercial ties with Moscow, saying all payments it gave to Russia was "bloody money" and fuelling its army.

"Every Euro, every cent that you receive from Russia or that you send to Russia has blood, it is bloody money and the blood of this money is Ukrainian blood, the blood of Ukrainian people," Vitali Klitschko said via video link to a mayors' conference in Geneva.

In the same speech, he described the "genocide of Ukrainians" following a visit to Kyiv's satellite towns like Bucha this week. He described seeing dead civilians, including an old woman, and a car with a white flag and the letters "children" on the outside that was shot up and had blood inside.

(Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

