Kyiv Minister Says Situation ‘Under Control’: Ukraine Update

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Joe Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin in an hour-long phone call on Saturday of the “severe costs” of any move to invade Ukraine.

The call, which appeared to made little overall headway, capped a feverish round of talks among national leaders and top diplomats after the U.S. on Friday night said intelligence indicates Russia may attack Ukraine before the Beijing Winter Olympics end on Feb. 20. Russia’s foreign minister said Washington is leading a “propaganda campaign” against Moscow.

Russia has repeatedly denied it plans an invasion, as the U.S. and its NATO allies warn a buildup of almost 130,000 Russian troops near the Ukrainian border may be preparation to do so, including via Belarus from the north. Several countries advised their citizens to leave Ukraine, while Russia said it was “optimizing” staff at its Ukrainian missions.

Ukrainian Minister Says “Situation Remains Under Control” (8:36 a.m.)

There’s been no “pivotal change” in the situation along Ukraine’s border and occupied territories in the past few days, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Sunday.

Ukraine “continues to actively work with our partners and inside the country,” Kuleba said, adding that diplomacy remains the only way to resolve the crisis. “Ukraine is not alone. The situation remains under control, and Ukraine is ready for to any scenarios.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy spoke Saturday with France’s Emmanuel Macron and Canada’s Justin Trudeau about allied efforts to de-escalate the border tension.

Israeli Airlines Increase Kyiv Flights as Citizens Asked to Leave (8:10 a.m.)

Israel’s El Al and Arkia airlines have scheduled additional flights into and out of Kyiv at the foreign ministry’s request after Israel’s government urged citizens to leave Ukraine as soon as possible.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid has established a crisis management team, citing “continued tensions and the fear of escalation.” The Israeli embassy in Kyiv continues to operate with a full team of diplomatic staff, according to a statement.

Israel joined several European and Asian countries in urging its citizens not to travel to Ukraine, and to make plans to leave if there. The U.S. on Saturday ordered most of its embassy staff to leave Kyiv.

U.S. Denies Russia’s Stray Submarine Claim (10:21 p.m.)

The Pentagon denied Russia’s claim that a U.S. submarine was intercepted in Russian waters near the Kuril Islands, which prompted the Defense Ministry in Moscow to summon the U.S. military attache.

“There is no truth to the Russian claims of our operations in their territorial waters,” Navy Captain Kyle Raines, a spokesman for the U.S. Indo-Pacific command, said by email. While declining to comment on the precise location of U.S. submarines, he said “we do fly, sail, and operate safely in international waters.”

Biden Warns Putin on Call of Heavy Price (7:17 p.m.)

U.S. President Joe Biden again warned Russian President Vladimir Putin in an hour-long call on Saturday that any move to invade Ukraine would be met with a strong response that would impose “severe costs” on Moscow, the White House said.

Biden also told Putin during their conversation -- their first direct exchange since late December -- that the U.S. remained ready to find a diplomatic solution to the tensions over Russia’s military buildup near the Ukrainian border. An invasion, he said, would mean “widespread human suffering.”

While the Kremlin characterized the talks as businesslike and balanced, briefings by both sides afterward indicated that Biden and Putin stuck to their familiar talking points, proving few clues as to where things go from here.

Macron, Putin Speak for Almost Two Hours (5:01 p.m.)

France’s Emmanuel Macron spoke with Vladimir Putin for 100 minutes on Saturday, according to a French official. Macron told Putin a sincere dialogue wasn’t compatible with escalation and relayed the concerns of Europeans and allies, Macron’s office said.

Putin told Macron he had no offensive intention, an official from France’s Elysee told reporters. France has no sign yet that Putin plans to go on the offensive, but is monitoring the situation carefully, the official said.

Separately, the Kremlin said Putin and Macron discussed “provocative speculations” that Russia plans to invade Ukraine. The Kremlin also said that “prerequisites are being created for possible aggressive actions of the Ukrainian security forces” in Donbas. Putin also spoke Saturday with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Several EU Countries Urge Citizens to Leave Ukraine (12:53 p.m.)

Germany, Spain, the Netherlands and Italy all issued travel warnings about Ukraine -- recommending that their citizens not travel there, or consider leaving, or both. Denmark, Poland, Sweden and others have issued advisories as well.

Citing an escalation of tensions in recent days, the German Foreign Ministry issued a travel warning Saturday urging citizens to determine whether their presence in Ukraine is necessary and, if not, to be prepared to depart at short notice.

“The security situation was already worrying, and has deteriorated further in recent days,” the Dutch foreign minister said. Spain called the situation “volatile.” Italy said essential diplomatic staff would stay for the time being but non-essential workers were asked to leave.

