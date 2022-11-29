230

Seven countries pledge more aid for Ukraine as 97% of Russian missiles aim at civilian targets: Live updates

Jorge L. Ortiz and John Bacon, USA TODAY
·5 min read

The foreign ministers of seven Nordic and Baltic counties vowed Monday to provide more military, economic and humanitarian aid to help Ukraine withstand Russian attacks not only on the battlefield but against civilian targets, which account for most of the Kremlin's aims.

With winter approaching and temperatures already dipping below freezing in many parts of the country, Ukraine is facing an energy crisis after weeks of Russia pummeling its power facilities with air strikes. About 40% of Ukraine's energy sector has been damaged or destroyed.

"We have agreements on further cooperation in the defense and energy spheres, in the reconstruction projects of our state and in the sanctions sphere,'' Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said after meeting in Kyiv with the ministers from Sweden, Finland, Norway, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Iceland.

Sweden said it had provided a nearly $280 million package of air defense systems, ammunition, all-terrain vehicles and personal winter gear for troops. Finland pledged to take in more Ukrainian refugees. In Washington, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the U.S. is working with partners and allies to provide energy and water replacement equipment.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba asked for more air defenses "to break this vicious cycle” of Russia destroying infrastructure and Ukraine rebuilding it.

Of the more than 16,000 missiles Russia has fired at Ukraine in the war, 97% have been aimed at civilian targets, Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov tweeted. "We are fighting against a terrorist state,'' Reznikov said. "Ukraine will prevail and will bring the war criminals to justice."

People walk through the city center which lost electrical power after a Russian rocket attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Nov. 24, 2022.
People walk through the city center which lost electrical power after a Russian rocket attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Nov. 24, 2022.

Latest developments:

►Zelenskyy acknowledged the situation at the front remains "very difficult," especially in the Donetsk province, part of the eastern Donbas region that Russia has claimed to annex. Donetsk Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko said residents "have been living in catastrophic conditions without power or heating.”

►Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied that Russian forces will leave the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Petro Kotin, head of Ukraine’s state nuclear energy operator Energoatom, said last week that the company saw signs Russia was preparing to leave the battered plant.

►After retreating from the southern city of Kherson this month, Russian troops have continued to bombard it from across the Dnieper River. Britain’s Defense Ministry reported a record-high 54 strikes Sunday.

►Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei, a longtime ally of Kremlin-friendly President Alexander Lukashenko, died suddenly over the weekend at age 64. The ministry announced his death but did not disclose a cause.

RUSSIA MAY BE PREPPING TO ABANDON NUKE PLANT: Russian says troops need more docs, equipment: Ukraine updates

Putin using 'winter as a weapon'

Russian President Vladimir Putin is intent on using frost, snow and ice to his advantage on the battlefield and against Ukrainian civilians facing a winter of unreliable energy for heat amid unrelenting Russian bombings, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Monday.

That is why NATO’s allies are stepping up their support for Ukraine, Stoltenberg said on the eve of NATO foreign ministers meeting in Bucharest, Romania.

“President Putin is now trying to use the winter as a weapon of war against Ukraine," Stoltenberg said. "This is horrific, and we need to be prepared for more attacks.”

The seven foreign ministers who visited Kyiv on Monday pledged to send generators, cold-weather clothing and food to help the Ukrainians, who are bracing for temperatures in the teens next week.

Zelenskyy warned that Russian troops were preparing new strikes.

"As long as they have missiles, they won’t stop, unfortunately," Zelenskyy warned. “The upcoming week can be as hard as the one that passed."

Kyiv prepares for evacuations as bombings intensify

Some of Kyiv's 3 million people might need to be evacuated to places where essential services would be less prone to shutdowns caused by Russia's intensifying missile attacks, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said Monday. Russia has pounded energy facilities around Kyiv with a barrage of missile and drone strikes, resulting in power outages and disruption in water supplies to the city. Klitschko said the "worst-case scenario" can't be ruled out and preferred the term "relocation" as opposed to evacuation.

"There will not be a complete evacuation. Perhaps a partial one," Klitschko told the Ukraine media outlet RBC. "This is a temporary relocation of certain categories of people to the suburbs, where there may be services."

Ukraine brings back rolling outages, citing demand because of cold weather

Ukraine’s state grid operator Ukrenergo resumed emergency cutoffs across the country Monday, citing the need to balance the power system and ease network emergencies. The company said in a statement that consumption continues to rise because of deteriorating weather conditions. The power deficit was at 27%. The company described damage to its system from Russian rocket attacks as "massive," but added that repairs are continuing around the clock.

"Once the causes of emergency outages are resolved, the blocs will return to work, reducing power shortages and consumer limitations," the company said.

Pentagon may send Ukraine weapons with nearly 100-mile range, report says

The U.S. is pondering whether to provide Ukraine with small precision bombs with a range of nearly 100 miles that could strike beyond Russian lines, Reuters reported Monday.

Ukraine has had great success destroying Russian weapons depots and disrupting their supply lines with Pentagon-provided HIMARS launchers, whose rockets can travel up to 45-50 miles.

The new weapon under consideration, based on a Boeing proposal, is known as the Ground-Launched Small Diameter Bomb. Its 94-mile range may enable Ukraine to continue making inroads in its counteroffensive by hitting more-distant Russian targets, the report said. Delivery would be targeted for early in the spring.

Ukraine first lady: Russians using rape as 'another weapon' in war

Russian troops have been “systematically and openly” committing rape and other acts of sexual violence against Ukrainian women as part of Moscow's war effort, Ukraine's first lady said Monday in London.

Speaking at an international conference on preventing sexual violence in conflicts, Olensa Zelenska said Russia must be held accountable for sexual aggression so brazen, its soldiers have been heard on phone recordings openly talking about it with relatives at home.

“Sexual violence is the most cruel, most animalistic way to prove mastership over someone,'' Zelenska said. “This is another weapon in (Russia's) arsenal in this war.''

Zelenska is expected to address British lawmakers Tuesday as part of her U.K. visit.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Live Ukraine updates: NATO chief says Russia using winter as 'weapon'

Recommended Stories

  • Rumors of Belarus joining Ukraine war is Russian intimidation, says Ukrainian intelligence official

    Rumors of Belarus joining Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine is being spread on purpose, as fake reports like that play into Russia’s hands, Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, said on Ukrainian television, the agency's press service reported on Nov. 28.

  • SBU exposes Russian agents who guided missiles at schools in Donbas

    In the course of counter-sabotage measures in the frontline areas of Donbas, Ukraine’s SBU security service neutralized a Russian spy network that was collecting intelligence for Russian strikes, in particular on schools in the city of Slovyansk, the press service of the SBU reported on Twitter on Nov. 28.

  • During occupation of Kharkiv Oblast, Russians murdered Volodymyr Vakulenko, a childrens author

    Volodymyr Vakulenko, the children's writer, was killed during the occupation of Kharkiv Oblast. The journalists of the Suspilne investigation department received the results of the DNA testing that confirmed this.

  • Russian army attacks on three fronts and conducts defence on four General Staff report

    The Russian army intends to go on the offensive on the Lyman, Bakhmut and Avdiivka fronts, while defending its positions from Ukrainian forces on the Zaporizhzhia, Kryvyi Rih and Kherson fronts. Source: current information from the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 18:00 on Monday, 28 November On day 278 of the full-scale war, Russian occupiers conducted nearly 10 strikes against Ukrainian positions and civilian targets from multiple-launch ro

  • ‘Extinction is on the table’: Jaron Lanier warns of tech’s existential threat to humanity

    The American computer scientist, who coined the term ‘virtual reality,’ cautions against online ‘psychological operatives’

  • The yuan's the new dollar as Russia rides to the redback

    Chinese entrepreneur Wang Min is delighted about Russia's embrace of the yuan. Wang's plans have been transformed by the conflict in Ukraine and the subsequent Western sanctions on Moscow that have shut Russia's banks and many of its companies out of the dollar and euro payment systems. His contract manufacturing business with Russia has been small in the past, but now he's preparing to invest in warehousing there.

  • Kazakh leader meets Putin in first post-election trip abroad

    Kazakhstan is a significant Russian ally, sharing a 7,600-kilometer (4,750-mile) border. Tokayev also has sought to reduce the influence of his Russia-friendly authoritarian predecessor Nursultan Nazarbayev, who ruled for three decades. Nazarbayev resigned in 2019, but had retained significant clout as head of the national security council until Tokayev removed him from the post this year.

  • Navalny's top aide says Ukraine war shows Putin is crazier than previously thought, warning the Russian leader is not 'in touch with reality'

    The Russian leader "doesn't care about sanctions, about international reaction," Navalny's top aide warned.

  • Space Force Official Warns China Could 'Surpass' US In Ongoing Space Race

    Lt. Gen. Nina M. Armagno's observation comes as China prepares to launch a rocket with three astronauts aboard to travel to its space station this week.

  • China EV ‘honeymoon’ is ending, Jefferies says; XPeng stock downgraded

    A "honeymoon stage" for electric vehicles in China is coming to an end, analysts at Jefferies said in a note Monday, highlighting EV makers BYD Auto and Li Auto as their top picks and downgrading their rating on XPeng Motors.

  • NATO set to renew vow on Ukraine membership, boost non-lethal aid

    Foreign ministers will meet in Bucharest, where, 14 years ago, the alliance decided to allow Ukraine and Georgia to join over vehement Russian objections.

  • Russian missile carrier appears in Black Sea for the first time in days

    A Russian missile carrier has commenced combat duty in the Black Sea for the first time in days. Source: Natalia Humeniuk, Head of the joint press centre of Operational Command Pivden (South), on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast on 28 November Quote: "The initial observation is that a missile carrier is on combat duty in the Black Sea for the first time in a long period, none have been seen there for days.

  • Mothers and wives of conscripts from Russian Far East to be sent to east of Ukraine

    Mothers and wives of conscripted men from Sakhalin Oblast of Russia [Far East] will take turns going to Donbas [east of Ukraine] to provide "targeted and effective assistance" to the Russian occupiers.

  • ​​Threatened and starved: Russian sergeant tortured Donbas veterans in Katiuzhanka

    Ukrainian law enforcement declared in absentia that a Russian sergeant is suspected of having tortured, in the village of Katiuzanka, former servicemen of the operation in the temporarily occupied areas of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts [formerly know as the Anti-Terror Operation, or ATO -ed.

  • US says Russia abruptly postpones arms control talks

    The Biden administration said Monday that Russia has abruptly and without explanation postponed the scheduled resumption of arms control talks this week. The State Department said Russia had “unilaterally postponed” a meeting of the Bilateral Consultative Commission that was scheduled to begin Tuesday in Egypt and last through next week. It said Russia had promised to propose new dates but had offered no reason for the delay.

  • Exclusive-South Korea's Yoon says China can change North Korea's behaviour if it wants

    China not only has the responsibility but the capability to influence North Korea's behaviour, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said, calling on Beijing to dissuade Pyongyang from pursuing banned development of nuclear weapons and missiles. In a wide-ranging interview with Reuters on Monday, Yoon urged China, North Korea's closest ally, to fulfil its responsibilities as a permanent member of the UN Security Council and said not doing do so would lead to an influx of military assets to the region. "What is sure is that China has the capability to influence North Korea, and China has the responsibility to engage in the process," Yoon said in his office.

  • Footage shows domestic engine on China’s J-15 fighter jet

    This is the first time a production J-15 was seen fitted with the locally developed engines.

  • Russians turn river into swamp in Mariupol, there is stench in city

    DIANA KRECHETOVA - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 28, 2022 Another environmental problem has appeared in temporarily occupied Mariupol: the local river is turning into a swamp due to the actions of the Russian invaders.

  • 8 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy Now for a Lifetime of Passive Income

    There is no one-size-fits-all strategy that has the potential to make investors wealthy over time, but there are few approaches that have a better track record of success than investing in dividend stocks. Companies that pay dividends are often successful, profitable businesses -- year in, year out -- which have generally proven over time that they can withstand market cycles and recessions. The asset managers at Hartford Financial Services looked at the performance of the benchmark S&P 500 going all the way back to 1930 and found there was not a single decade in which dividend stocks in the index didn't generate positive returns, even when the broader market was losing money for investors.

  • Ukrainian army strikes Russian troops, MLRS in Kherson Oblast, says local official

    The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck a cluster of Russian Grad multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) and troops in Kherson Oblast, adviser to Kherson Oblast's Council, Serhiy Khlan, said on Facebook on Nov. 28.