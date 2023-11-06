Kyiv will overlook Taurus missiles if Berlin provides more air defense systems, says Kuleba

Kuleba calls on Berlin to transfer additional air defense systems to Ukraine

Kyiv would be willing to “turn a blind eye” to Germany's refusal to provide Ukraine with long-range Taurus missiles if Berlin supplies additional air defense systems, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in an interview with German newspaper Die Welt.

“We are preparing for the worst winter in history. We are doing our best to protect our power plants,” Kuleba said.

However, Ukraine will continue its negotiations with the German government regarding the supply of Taurus missiles, Kuleba said.

The German government has not yet decided to provide Ukraine with long-range Taurus missiles, German Ambassador Martin Eger said on Oct. 19.

Previously, Der Spiegel reported that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was hesitant to provide Ukraine with the missiles due to concerns that Kyiv might use them to attack Russian territory.

Scholz would only approve the supply of the missiles if he were convinced that a technical modification could make such attacks impossible.

Scholz explained his reluctance to provide Ukraine with Taurus missiles as being due to “constitutional restrictions” and the risk of “escalation,” German tabloid Build reported on Oct. 5.

NV

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine