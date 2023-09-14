Kyiv proposes convening Ukraine-NATO Council to discuss energy security

During a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on 14 September, Olha Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, suggested convening the Ukraine-NATO Council to discuss energy security.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the press service of the government of Ukraine

Details: In Brussels, Stefanishyna and Stoltenberg discussed the implementation of the decisions of the NATO summit in Vilnius, as well as the urgent needs of Ukraine to resist the full-scale Russian aggression.

In particular, it was about the adaptation of the Annual National Program (ANP), which should become a tool for assessing Kyiv's progress in implementing the Alliance's standards and the basis for making a decision on membership.

The parties also discussed the Road Map of Ukraine-NATO interoperability, which should contain detailed steps to support the reforms of the security and defence sector of the state and harmonise it with the relevant defence planning processes of the Alliance countries.

The Deputy Prime Minister also remembered the Ukraine-NATO Council, the new format of Kyiv's interaction with the Alliance agreed upon at the Vilnius Summit. In July of this year, after Russia's unilateral withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative, the first extraordinary meeting of the Council was held.

Stefanishyna emphasised that Ukraine considers the Council primarily as a tool for integration with the Alliance and proposed to hold its meeting on energy security issues in the near future in view of the possible intensification of Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy system.

The Deputy Prime Minister previously stated that Ukraine did not receive what it wanted at the Vilnius NATO Summit, as the leaders of the Alliance countries did not risk taking too much responsibility. She also believes that Ukraine will be ready for EU membership in 2 years, and as for NATO membership, it might be even sooner.

