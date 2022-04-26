Kyiv pulls down Soviet-era monument symbolising Russian-Ukrainian friendship

·1 min read

(Reuters) - A Soviet-era monument symbolising friendship between Russia and Ukraine was dismantled in Kyiv on Tuesday, a response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to the city's mayor.

The statue depicted a Ukrainian and Russian worker on a plinth, holding aloft together a Soviet order of friendship. The statue was located underneath the 'People's Friendship Arch', erected in 1982 to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the Soviet Union.

"This monument... symbolised friendship between Ukrainian and Russian nations. We now see what this 'friendship' is - destruction of Ukrainian cities, ruining the lives of Ukrainians, killing tens of thousands of peaceful people. I am convinced such a monument has an entirely different meaning now," Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko said.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine, launched on Feb. 24, has left thousands dead or injured, reduced towns and cities to rubble, and forced more than 5 million people to flee abroad.

Moscow calls its actions a "special operation" to disarm Ukraine and protect it from fascists.

Ukraine and the West call this a false pretext for an unprovoked war to seize territory in a move that has sparked fears of wider conflict in Europe unseen since World War Two.

As the monument began to fall, a crowd of people applauded, chanting, "Glory to Ukraine, glory to the heroes, glory to the nation Ukraine."

(Writing by Mark Porter, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ukrainian officials say Blinken and Austin met with Zelensky in Kyiv

    Ukrainian officials say Blinken and Austin met with Zelensky in Kyiv

  • Going underground: Ukraine's subterranean fighters highlight the benefit -- and long history -- of tunnels in warfare

    Ukrainian fighters entering a tunnel. Anatolii Stepanov/AFP via Getty ImagesFaced with the prospect of sending Russian troops into subterranean combat, Vladimir Putin demurred. “There is no need to climb into these catacombs and crawl underground,” he told his defense minister on April 21, 2022, ordering him to cancel a planned storming of a steel plant in the besieged Ukrainian port city of Mariupol. While Putin’s back-up plan – to form a seal around trapped Ukrainian forces and wait it out – i

  • Warehouse with ammunition and many aggressors got terminated in Kherson region - Vilkul

    Kateryna Tyshchenko - Tuesday, 26 April 2022, 23:13 The Armed Forces of Ukraine terminated an ammunition depot and a large number of aggressors’ military personnel in Kherson region. Ukrainian fighters took three "very talkative" Russian soldiers prisoner in one of the clashes.

  • VIDEO: Ukraine destroys 4 Russian armored vehicles in a row with missiles

    From a first-person perspective, the videos show an anti-tank missile system being fired at Russia armored vehicles seen across a field.

  • Kuleba: Ukraine has entered a fundamentally new phase - the transition of Ukrainian Armed Forces to NATO weapons

    "Evropeyska Pravda" - Tuesday, 26 April 2022, 20:48 The Armed Forces of Ukraine are starting the transition to NATO weapons, something which not so long ago would have been out of the question. Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba made this statement during a live stream on his Facebook page, "Evropeyska Pravda" reported.

  • Lucid says Saudi Arabia will purchase up to 100,000 vehicles over 10 years

    Saudi Arabia commits to purchase 50,000 vehicles under the agreement, with an option to buy an additional 50,000 vehicles during the ten-year time frame, Lucid said in a statement. The deal marks the latest tie-up between the California-based EV company and Saudi Arabia, whose Public Investment Fund is Lucid's largest shareholder, with about a 61% stake in the company. Lucid, which currently manufactures its vehicles at a plant in Arizona, also plans to build its first overseas production factory in Saudi Arabia later this year, where it expects to eventually manufacture up to 150,000 vehicles per year.

  • Poland and Bulgaria say Russia suspending natgas supplies over rubles

    Officials in Poland and Bulgaria say Russia is suspending their countries' natural gas deliveries starting on Wednesday.

  • Putin gets what he didn't want: Ukraine army closer to West

    The longer Ukraine's army fends off the invading Russians, the more it absorbs the advantages of Western weaponry and training — exactly the transformation President Vladimir Putin wanted to prevent by invading in the first place. The list of arms flowing to Ukraine is long and growing longer. If Ukraine can hold off the Russians, its accumulating arsenal of Western weapons could have a transformative effect in a country that has, like other former Soviet republics, relied mainly on arms and equipment from the Soviet era.

  • France's victorious Macron boosts weapons, stakes in Ukraine

    When Vladimir Putin congratulated Emmanuel Macron on his re-election as France's president and wished him “success in your activities,” the Russian leader probably was being more polite than sincere. As he embarks on a second term, with the intention of keeping France at the forefront of international efforts to force Putin to change course in Ukraine, Macron has given a green light for the delivery of modern artillery pieces to Kyiv that could help stem Russia’s new offensive in the east of the country. Used to great effect against Islamic State forces in Iraq and in other conflicts, they represent a step up in France's assistance to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s government.

  • North Korea Says Nuclear Weapons Aren’t Just for Self-Defense

    Kim Jong Un pledged to ramp up North Korea’s nuclear program at a military parade featuring long-range missiles. The dictator said nuclear weapons aren’t just for self-defense and could be used against nations threatening Pyongyang’s interests. Photo: KCNA/Reuters

  • U.S. pledges arms, shrugs off Russian nuclear warning

    STORY: “Ukraine clearly believes that it can win, and so does everyone here.”U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was confident as he kicked off talks with allies at a German air base Tuesday (April 26), pledging new packages of ever heavier weapons in the fight against Russia.And brushing off a threat from Moscow that their support for Kyiv could lead to nuclear war.U.S. officials have shifted emphasis this week from speaking mainly about helping Ukraine defend itself, to bolder talk of a Ukrainian victory that would weaken Russia's ability to threaten its neighbors.NATO allies have lately approved shipments of hundreds of millions of dollars in arms they held back from sending in earlier phases of the war, and want their allies to do the same.In a notable shift, Germany, where the government had come under pressure after refusing Ukrainian pleas for heavy weapons, announced it would now send "Gepard" light tanks with anti-aircraft guns.But all this has aggravated Moscow - which calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation" to demilitarize and denazify the country. In marked escalation of Russian rhetoric, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was asked on state TV late on Monday about the prospect of World War Three."Really, the risks are really considerable and I would not want to elevate those risks artificially. Many would like that. The danger is serious, real, and we must not underestimate it."However, Russia, Lavrov said, was doing a lot to uphold the principle of striving to prevent nuclear war at all costs.Kyiv and its allies have played down the remarks. One British minister called it "bravado."Pentagon spokesman John Kirby decried it as "escalatory rhetoric."Meanwhile, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visited Moscow Tuesday on a peace mission.He told Lavrov that he was ready to fully mobilize the organization's resources to save lives and evacuate people from the besieged city of Mariupol."My proposal is for coordinated work of United Nations, International Committee of Red Cross and Ukraine and Russian Federation forces to enable the safe evacuation of those civilians who want to leave both inside the Azovstal plant and in the city in any direction they choose and to deliver humanitarian aid required."Lavrov said Russia was committed to a diplomatic solution but dismissed Kyiv's proposal to hold peace talks in the city and said it was too early to talk about who would mediate any negotiations.

  • Russia intensifies nuclear terrorism: 2 missiles fly over Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

    Iryna Balachuk - Tuesday, 26 April 2022, 10:08 On the morning of 26 April 2 Russian cruise missiles flew over Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) and towards the city of Zaporizhzhia at low altitude.

  • It’s the Wedgetail: Air Force to buy E-7 to replace AWACS

    Boeing's Wedgetail, now flown by the Royal Australian Air Force, has long been seen as the top contender for the job.

  • In Transnistria, controlled by pro-Russia separatists, a fear of war and a toast: 'To the death of Putin'

    Insider traveled to the breakaway state of Transnistria, which Russia claims is being oppressed, days before a series of explosions there.

  • Russia hits faraway targets; diplomat warns of risk of WWIII

    Russia unleashed a string of attacks Monday against rail and fuel installations deep inside Ukraine, far from the front lines of Moscow’s new eastern offensive, as Russia’s top diplomat warned against provoking World War III and said the threat of a nuclear conflict “should not be underestimated.” The U.S., meanwhile, moved to rush more weaponry to Ukraine and said the assistance from the Western allies is making a difference in the 2-month-old war. Blinken said Washington approved a $165 million sale of ammunition — non-U.S. ammo, mainly if not entirely for Ukraine's Soviet-era weapons — and will also provide more than $300 million in financing to buy more supplies.

  • Ukraine-Russia latest news: Boris Johnson plays down fears of nuclear warfare

    Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast Truss vows to ‘double down’ on military aid to Ukraine Russia says it would prefer not to 'intervene' in Moldova Zaporizhzhya’s city council chief has just one goal Russian fuel depots set ablaze after Ukrainian strikes

  • Shrinking U.S. Stinger missile supply faces re-stocking challenges

    Shoulder-fired Stinger missiles are in hot demand in Ukraine where they have successfully stopped Russian assaults from the air, but U.S. supplies have shrunk and producing more of the anti-aircraft weapons faces significant hurdles. Challenges include complications related to ramping up production, reluctance by the United States to redirect valuable manufacturing capacity to decades-old technology, and fears among defense companies that they would be stuck with unwanted arms when the Ukraine war winds down, according to interviews with U.S. officials and defense firms. While U.S. troops themselves have limited use for the current supply of Stingers -- a lightweight, self-contained weapon that can be deployed quickly to defend against helicopters, airplanes, drones and even cruise missiles -- the U.S. needs to maintain its supply on hand while it develops the next generation of a "man-portable air defense system."

  • Record-breaking heat wave gripping India and Pakistan threatens crops, leaves millions sweltering

    A spring heat wave is scorching parts of India and Pakistan, with record-breaking April temperatures of 120 degrees Fahrenheit forecast along the border of the two countries in the coming days.

  • Sloppy Russian Propaganda Says Nazi Assassins Owned The Sims 3

    Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) released a series of photos on Monday, reportedly showing the belongings of a group of “Nazi Assassins” who had been plotting to murder Russian TV host Vladimir Solovyov. It is a very funny series of photos, for a number of reasons.

  • Animated map shows how Russia's attempt to seize Kyiv failed during the first 2 months of war

    Russian forces launched a renewed offensive in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region after failing to capture the capital city of Kyiv.