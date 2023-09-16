Kyiv to receive 100 German-produced UAVs and transfer them to front line – Kyiv Mayor

The German company Quantum Systems plans to transfer 100 new generation tactical drones to Kyiv; the drones will be later sent to the front.

Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko, as cited by European Pravda

Details: Klitschko says the drones have already been tested in Ukraine.

Quote: "The German company Quantum Systems will transfer 100 tactical drones of a new generation, which have already been tested in Ukraine, to Kyiv. And the capital will send equipment to our defenders to the front," Klitschko wrote.

The mayor said that the relevant agreements with the investor and the company's management were reached at the annual summit of the Stern Stewart Institute in Germany.

In late spring, Quantum Systems, headquartered in Bavaria, Germany, announced the order of 300 additional medium-range reconnaissance drones Vector for military support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukraine's Defence Ministry placed a third order for 300 Vector drones after pre-orders for 105 drones in January 2023 and 33 in August 2022. As in previous cases, the order will be paid by the German government.

