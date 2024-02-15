Kyiv to receive ‘substantial’ number of air defense missiles, as allied F-16s wait in the wings

Western support for Ukraine remains steadfast, with a “substantial” number of air defense missiles on their way to Ukraine’s Armed Forces, said Ukraine’s defense intelligence (HUR) chief, Kyrylo Budanov, in an ICTV interview following the latest Ramstein-format meeting on Feb. 14.

While highlighting broad support in all areas, there was special emphasis put on the provision of additional air defense missiles.

"I can particularly note the support in providing additional missiles for our air defense and anti-ship defense," Budanov said.

Read also: Defense Ministry and Armed Forces commanders hold talks with NATO leaders on military plans for 2024

Due to confidentiality, he declined to name the number, or who would be providing them, but described the quantity as “substantial.”

Budanov also expressed hope that American F-16 fighter jets would grace the Ukrainian skies by spring, a sign of intensifying international assistance.

The latest Ramstein meeting provided “fruitful negotiations” that formalized an allied air defense coalition spearheaded by France and Germany, reported Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

The development will strengthen Ukraine’s defense capabilities amidst Russia’s ongoing war of aggression, he added.

Read also: Zircon missiles to become serious challenge for Ukrainian Air Defense – UK Intel

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine