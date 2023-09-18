Kyiv responds to Georgia's accusations of alleged preparations for rebellion: "We have not interfered and do not plan to"

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has denied statements from the Georgian defence and security services concerning Kyiv’s alleged involvement in preparations for a rebellion against the current government.

Source: European Pravda, citing Oleh Nikolenko, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Quote: "This information is not true. The current Georgian government is once again attempting to demonise Ukraine to solve its internal political issues. The Ukrainian state has not interfered, does not interfere and does not plan to interfere in the internal affairs of Georgia," the spokesman emphasised.

Details: Nikolenko said that Kyiv had paid attention to claims made by representatives of the Georgian defence and security services regarding the alleged involvement of the Ukrainian side in the preparation of a rebellion in Georgia.

Background: The State Security Service of Georgia has alleged that the former Georgian deputy minister of internal affairs, now Ukraine’s deputy military intelligence chief, and his subordinates, including individuals from Mikheil Saakashvili’s inner circle, are involved in preparations for destabilisation efforts in Georgia with the aim of effecting a violent regime change "along the lines of the Euromaidan" between October and December.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!





